Iran seeks to attract Afghan investment in its major projects, envoy says

Tehran is seeking to encourage Afghan entrepreneurs and investors to invest in Iran’s major projects by facilitating conditions and removing obstacles, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international expo in Mashhad city, Qomi said that the development of Iran's Chabahar port requires the attraction of large capitals and that the route between Iran and Afghanistan can create a transit corridor for the region from north to south and east to west.

He said that countries in Central Asia and Afghanistan are interested in developing economic cooperation with Iran.

“Considering the good experiences that started in the field of construction post-war, Iran’s policy is based on helping the stability and security and construction of other countries, therefore, a serious role to participate in the reconstruction of countries like Afghanistan exists,” Qomi said.