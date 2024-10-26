Mullah Baradar inaugurates construction of second Kabul-Jalalabad road

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar inaugurated the construction of a second road between Kabul and Jalalabad cities on Saturday.

Mullah Baradar said at a ceremony that the road project is important for transportation as it would connect the two major commercial and strategic provinces of Kabul and Nangarhar.

He added that trade facilities between the two important economic, commercial and transit provinces would not only contribute to the growth of domestic trade, but also play an important role in the development of trade relations with countries in the region and beyond and can contribute to the national economy of the country.

Mullah Baradar said that the road will be built based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate and with toll collected on Kabul-Jalalabad highway.

He said that with the completion of the second Kabul-Jalalabad road, traffic congestion in the first road will be reduced, which will reduce traffic accidents.

Mullah Baradar said that the construction of the road will facilitate traffic, safe, low-cost and fast transportation of commercial goods, and will also lead to the growth of small and medium-sized businesses along the road.

The second road of Kabul-Jalalabad highway, which is 150 kilometers long, starts from Bagrami district of Kabul and passes through Kabul’s Khak Jabbar district and Hesarak, Khogyani and Surkhrod districts in Nangarhar province before it is connected to Nangarhar’s ring road.