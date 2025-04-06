Afghanistan Under-19s beat Nepal by 1 run in second ODI, win series

(Last Updated On: )

With IPL 2025 in full swing, the battle for the Orange Cap is intensifying with Lucknow Super Giants’ Nicholas Pooran currently leading the way with 189 runs from three matches.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the highest run-scorer of the season, making it one of the most prestigious individual accolades in the Indian Premier League.

As the season unfolds, the race for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap will continue to add an extra layer of excitement to the IPL with some of the world’s best batters vying for the top spot.

In second place currently is Punjab Kings’ Shreyas Iyer with 149 runs, followed by Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan with 137.

Starting from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, the Orange Cap has been claimed by some of the finest batters in cricket.

The first-ever recipient was Australian opener Shaun Marsh, who amassed 616 runs for Kings XI Punjab. Over the years, the list of Orange Cap holders has included modern-day greats like Chris Gayle, David Warner and Virat Kohli.

Among the most remarkable Orange Cap-winning performances, Kohli’s record-breaking 973-run campaign in IPL 2016 remains unparalleled. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman registered four centuries in the IPL that season, setting a benchmark.

Kohli’s tally for the 2016 season is still the record for most runs scored by a player in a single IPL season and the only time any batter has breached the 900-mark in the T20 competition. Shubman Gill, with 890 in IPL 2023, has come the closest.

Chris Gayle meanwhile is the only batter to win the Orange Cap in successive seasons – 2011 and 2012.

David Warner however holds the distinction of winning the Orange Cap three times (2015, 2017, 2019), the most by any player in IPL history.

Last season, Virat Kohli reclaimed the Orange Cap, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches, to become only the third player to win the Orange Cap multiple times.

Only two players in IPL history – Robin Uthappa in 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders and Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 with Chennai Super Kings – have managed to win both the Orange Cap and the IPL trophy in the same season.

In the 17 completed IPL seasons so far, Indians have staked claim on the Orange Cap seven times while Australians have held the honour on six occasions.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, in 2010, was the first Indian to win the IPL Orange Cap after Marsh and Matthew Hayden, both Australians, claimed the prize in the first two editions.

Wednesday’s Match

On Wednesday April 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy. The action is set to begin at 6:30 pm and the match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.

Key players to look out for in the RCB vs GT match are undoubtedly Virat Kohli for RCB;

Virat Kohli is a key player for RCB tonight, given his solid form this IPL season. In two matches, he has scored 59* and 31, averaging 90 with a strike rate of 136.36. His consistency at the top sets the tone for the innings, and his ability to pace the chase or build partnerships is unmatched.

With over 8,000 IPL runs, 56 fifties and 276 sixes in his career, Kohli’s experience and temperament make him RCB’s anchor.

Shubman Gill is also one to watch out for as he remains Gujarat Titans’ most dependable batter and captain. With 71 runs from two games in IPL 2025 and a strike rate of 173.17, he’s leading from the front. His 33 off just 14 balls against PBKS showed raw intent, and 38 off 27 vs MI gave GT a solid start.

Sai Sudharsan is another player to keep one’s eye on. With his dream start to IPL 2025, he has already made headlines. With scores of 74 (41) and 63 (41) in his first two matches, the left-hander has stacked up 137 runs at a whopping average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 167.07. His consistency at the top gives Gujarat Titans the firepower they need.

Rashid Khan is yet another cricketing great who remains a key asset for Gujarat Titans, thanks to his all-round contributions. Though he has only picked up 1 wicket in IPL 2025 so far, his career record speaks volumes. He has claimed 150 wickets at an impressive average of 22.07 and an economy of 6.86.

Rashid’s ability to control the game in the middle overs makes him a match-winner with the ball. While his batting returns in 2025 have been minimal (6 runs in 2 matches), he still carries a career strike rate of 161.58, proving he’s a handy lower-order hitter.

Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all matches exclusively and live on Ariana Television. Tune in today from 6pm to watch what will undoubtedly be another cracker of a game.