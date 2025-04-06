Latest News
Health Minister slams deportations, says neighbors cannot accept Afghanistan’s progress
Acting Minister of Public Health Noor Jalal Jalali said on Sunday that Afghanistan’s neighbors cannot tolerate Afghanistan’s progress, so they harass migrants, confiscate their property and forcibly expel them.
“One has built a house and a life with his own power, but he is told that he has no right to take it with him,” Noor Jalal Jalali said at an event in Kabul. “He is beaten, humiliated and taken to a vehicle and is told to leave. Our brothers should return to their country even with the little money they have.”
Pakistan plans to expel three million Afghans from the country this year. Arrests have already begun in several cities.
Local officials in Nangarhar province say 316 families have entered the country through the Torkham crossing in the past three days.
“All the committees are ready,” said Azizullah Mustafa, deputy governor of Nangarhar. “In the last two or three days, 316 families have been expelled. There is the service committee. We have also contacted the center. Allah willing, we have the facilities. We will also meet with institutions to coordinate the process.”
About 845,000 Afghans have left Pakistan over the past 18 months, figures from the International Organization for Migration show.
The deportations come despite criticism from human rights groups.
Thousands of local tourists flock to Balkh over Eid-ul-Fitr
More than 12,000 local tourists, along with 21 foreigners, visited Balkh province in northern Afghanistan over Eid-ul-Fitr, Balkh Information and Culture Department officials confirmed.
According to the officials, the tourists visited recreational areas and historical sites during the three-day Eid holiday period.
Tourists visiting the province said they were happy about the improved security situation but called for more recreational areas.
One popular area was Marmul district, which lies about 20 km west of Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital. Visitors said however they would have liked to see more restaurants, mosques, markets and other facilities.
Local officials in Balkh said efforts are being made to create facilities in recreational areas in the province.
In addition to Marmul, other popular destinations in Balkh for visitors this Eid was the Qosh Tepa Canal, Dasht-e-Shadian, Amu River and Chashma-e-Khaja Sikandar.
UN rights experts call on Pakistan to stop removal process of Afghan refugees
The experts urged Islamabad to immediately stop mass internal relocations, deportations, arrests, evictions, intimidation and other pressures on Afghans
UN human rights experts have called on the Pakistan government to stop their plans to forcibly remove Afghans from the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, nor to deport them to Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued on Friday, the UN experts (as listed below) called on Pakistan to continue its important role as a neighboring country with a long history of hosting Afghan refugees.
The deadline for their voluntary departure was set for 31 March, but Islamabad moved the deadline by a few days to take Eid-ul-Fitr into account.
“Millions of Afghans in Pakistan are at risk of being pushed back to Afghanistan without regard for their genuine protection concerns – including gender-based violence and the systematic dismantling of the rights of women and girls – in violation of international human rights law and refugee law, and disregarding UNHCR’s non-return advisory,” the experts said.
“We urge Pakistan to immediately stop mass internal relocations, deportations, arrests, evictions, intimidation and other pressures on Afghans to cross the border into Afghanistan, and to uphold the absolute and non-derogable principle of non-refoulement,” they said.
The experts expressed particular concern about the gendered and intersectional impact.
The UN experts have repeatedly spoken out against Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan of September 2023, which has already pressured hundreds of thousands of Afghans to uproot their lives and return to Afghanistan.
Ahead of the 31 March deadline, the UN documented a worrying increase in arrests of Afghans. Many desperate Afghans have contacted the experts, fearing persecution by the Taliban in Afghanistan if they are forced to return.
“The most vulnerable are Afghan women, girls, LGBTI persons, ethnic and religious minorities, former government officials and security personnel, human rights defenders, and media workers,” the experts said.
“Children, especially unaccompanied, are at heightened risk of trafficking, child marriage and abuse, while persons with disabilities and older persons are also particularly vulnerable. They should all be individually assessed.”
The experts expressed concern about returns of Afghans to Afghanistan from other countries, potentially contravening international human rights and refugee law.
The experts also acknowledged security risks, including terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, as well as Pakistan.
The experts noted that many Afghans who had left for Pakistan, having been given reasonable expectations of being resettled in a third country, had their dreams of a secure future shattered by the sudden halt of resettlement programmes.
They stressed that funding cuts will reduce the ability of the de facto authorities in Afghanistan, together with humanitarian agencies, to support a large influx of people from neighboring countries.
“Abrupt and drastic funding cuts by donors are already having a severe impact on much-needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans,” the experts said.
“Given the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, durable solutions are needed for Afghans outside the country, with strong support from the broader international community.”
The experts are as follows:
Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan; Siobhán Mullally, Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children; Laura Nyirinkindi (Chair), Claudia Flores (Vice-Chair), Dorothy Estrada Tanck, Ivana Krstić, and Haina Lu, Working group on discrimination against women and girls; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; and Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing.
Pakistan urges global community to block arms flow to militant groups in Afghanistan
A Pakistani diplomat on Saturday called on the international community to block the flow of modern and sophisticated weapons to militant groups in Afghanistan.
“Terrorist armed groups are in possession of billions worth of illicit arms abandoned in Afghanistan,” Syed Atif Raza, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, told an Arria-Formua meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Sierra Leone.
“We call upon our international partners to recover the vast stockpile of abandoned weapons, prevent their access to armed terrorist groups and take measures to close this thriving black market of illicit arms,” he said.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are planned in Afghanistan and that militants use weapons left behind by foreign forces.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure”.
