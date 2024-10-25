Regional
At least 10 security personnel killed in militant attack in northwest Pakistan
At least 10 Pakistani security personnel were killed in a militant attack on an outpost near the northwest city of Dera Ismail Khan late on Thursday, Reuters reported citing police sources.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said in a statement.
Regional
Attackers kill 5, injure 22 at Turkish aviation site
Witnesses later said evacuation of personnel from the TUSAS campus had started and buses were allowed to leave as the operation had ended, Reuters reported.
Two attackers killed five people and wounded 22 others on Wednesday in what Ankara called a terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries headquarters, where witnesses said they heard gunfire and an explosion, Reuters reported.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said both attackers were killed after the attack, adding two of the injured are in critical condition. TV broadcasters showed footage of armed assailants entering the TUSAS building near Ankara.
"Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the TUSAS Ankara Kahramankazan site," Yerlikaya said.
"Sadly, we have five martyrs and 22 wounded in the attack. Three of the injured were already discharged from hospital, 19 of them under treatment," he said.
Yerlikaya said the perpetrators were "highly likely" members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
"The style of the act shows that it is highly likely the PKK that carried out the attack. Once identification is completed and other evidence become clearer, we will share more concrete information with you," he said.
Turkish air forces conducted airstrikes in northern Iraq and northern Syria and destroyed 32 PKK targets, the defence ministry said late on Wednesday, adding that many PKK members were killed, read the report.
Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin at a BRICS conference in the Russian city of Kazan, condemned the attack and accepted Putin's condolences. NATO, the United States and the European Union also condemned the attack.
Witnesses told Reuters that employees inside the building had been taken to shelters by the authorities and no one had been permitted to leave for a few hours. They said the blasts they heard may have taken place at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.
Witnesses later said evacuation of personnel from the TUSAS campus had started and buses were allowed to leave as the operation had ended, Reuters reported.
Broadcasters showed images of a damaged gate and footage of an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot, as well as the two attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building. Ambulances and helicopters later arrived.
TUSAS is Turkey's largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing a training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country's first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN. Owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and the government, it employs more than 10,000 people.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the attack and said the military alliance would stand with its ally Turkey.
Regional
India, China reach pact to resolve border conflict, Indian foreign minister says
This comes on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for an Oct. 22-24 summit of the BRICS regional grouping
India and China have reached a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end a four-year military stand-off, the Indian foreign minister said on Monday, paving the way for improved political and business ties between the Asian giants.
The news came on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for an Oct. 22-24 summit of the BRICS regional grouping, during which he could hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian officials said.
Relations between the world's two most populous nations - both nuclear powers - have been strained since clashes between their troops on the largely un-demarcated frontier in the western Himalayas left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020, Reuters reported.
The two sides had since stopped patrolling several points along the border in the Ladakh region to avoid new confrontations, while moving tens of thousands of new troops and military equipment closer to the freezing highlands.
"We reached an agreement on patrolling, and with that we have gone back to where the situation was in 2020 and we can say ... the disengagement process with China has been completed," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a NDTV media conclave.
The "understanding was reached only today," he said, adding: "We always said that if you disturb the peace and tranquility how can the rest of the relationship go forward?"
To avoid clashes, the two militaries will patrol contested points along the border according to an agreed schedule, a senior Indian military officer aware of the details told Reuters.
Both sides will monitor the area in Ladakh to ensure that there are no violations, the officer added.
Authorities in Beijing offered no immediate response to India's remarks.
Officials in New Delhi said the pact clears the path for a likely bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, which will be their first since 2020.
Regional
Gulen, the powerful cleric accused of orchestrating a Turkish coup, dies
Herkul, a website which publishes Gulen’s sermons, said on its X account that Gulen had died on Sunday evening in the U.S. hospital where he was being treated.
The U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who built a powerful Islamic movement in Turkey and beyond but spent his later years mired in accusations of orchestrating an attempted coup against Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, has died. He was 83, Reuters reported.
Herkul, a website which publishes Gulen's sermons, said on its X account that Gulen had died on Sunday evening in the U.S. hospital where he was being treated.
Gulen was a one-time ally of Erdogan but they fell out spectacularly, and Erdogan held him responsible for the 2016 attempted coup in which rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, tanks and helicopters. Some 250 people were killed in the bid to seize power.
Gulen, who had lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, denied involvement in the putsch.
According to its followers, Gulen's movement - known as "Hizmet" which means "service" in Turkish - seeks to spread a moderate brand of Islam that promotes Western-style education, free markets and interfaith communication.
Since the failed coup, his movement has been systematically dismantled in Turkey and its influence has declined internationally, read the report.
Known to his supporters as Hodjaefendi, or respected teacher, Gulen was born in a village in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum in 1941. The son of an imam, or Islamic preacher, he studied the Koran from infancy.
In 1959, Gulen was appointed as a mosque imam in the northwestern city of Edirne and began to come to prominence as a preacher in the 1960s in the western province of Izmir, where he set up student dormitories and would go to tea houses to preach.
These student houses marked the start of an informal network which would spread over the following decades through education, business, media and state institutions, giving his supporters extensive influence.
This influence also spread beyond Turkey's borders to the Turkic republics of Central Asia, the Balkans, Africa and the West through a network of schools.
Gulen had been a close ally of Erdogan and his AK Party, but growing tensions in their relationship exploded in December 2013 when corruption investigations targeting ministers and officials close to Erdogan came to light, Reuters reported.
Prosecutors and police from Gulen's Hizmet movement were widely believed to be behind the investigations and an arrest warrant was issued for Gulen in 2014, with his movement designated as a terrorist group two years later.
Soon after the 2016 coup, Erdogan described Gulen's network as traitors and "like a cancer", vowing to root them out wherever they are. Hundreds of schools, companies, media outlets and associations linked to him were shut down and assets seized.
Gulen condemned the coup attempt "in the strongest terms".
"As someone who suffered under multiple military coups during the past five decades, it is especially insulting to be accused of having any link to such an attempt," he said in a statement.
In a crackdown after the failed putsch, which the government said targeted Gulen's followers, at least 77,000 people were arrested and 150,000 state workers including teachers, judges and soldiers suspended under emergency rule, read the report.
Companies and media outlets regarded as linked to Gulen were seized by the state or closed down. The Turkish government said its actions were justified by the gravity of the threat posed to the state by the coup.
Gulen also became an isolated figure within Turkey, reviled by Erdogan's supporters and shunned by the opposition which saw his network as having conspired over decades to undermine the secular foundations of the republic.
Ankara long sought to have him extradited from the United States.
Speaking in his gated compound in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, Gulen said in a 2017 Reuters interview he had no plans to flee the United States to avoid extradition. Even then, he appeared frail, walking with a shuffle and keeping his longtime doctor close at hand.
Gulen had travelled to the United States for medical treatment but remained there as he faced a criminal investigation in Turkey.
Tahawol: Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran discussed
Saar: Political & economic impact of Israel’s attack on Iran discussed
Bahraini and Russian traders keen to invest in Afghanistan
IEA says Israel’s actions more complicate situation in the region
IEA’s restrictions on girls’ education cannot be called Islamic: Khalilzad
Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina and France through to Futsal World Cup semi-finals
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal acts’ unanswered, says foreign ministry
Ukraine secures spot in FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-final
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Tahawol: Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran discussed
Saar: Political & economic impact of Israel’s attack on Iran discussed
Debate: Youth, Absolute Majority
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Russia relations reviewed
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A make ACC Emerging Asia Cup semis despite Hong Kong’s win
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team tumbles 3-2 to Tajikistan
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB names squad for Afghanistan’s ODI series against Bangladesh
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s wheat production for this year up by 10%
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghazni dam project underway after initial survey conducted
-
Latest News5 days ago
BRICS summit gets underway in Kazan, Russia
-
Health4 days ago
AIJU seals deal with private hospital for Afghan media workers
-
Latest News3 days ago
Wife of late boxing legend Mohammad Ali to visit Kabul