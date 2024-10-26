Bahraini and Russian traders keen to invest in Afghanistan

A number of traders and investors from Bahrain and Russia in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, political deputy prime minister, have expressed their interest in investing in various parts of Afghanistan, Arg said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement stated these traders are interested in investing in health sectors and other areas in addition to mining, aviation security and the training of its professionals.

Abdul Kabir also told the businessmen and investors of these two countries that after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, more focus and a lot of efforts have been made on economic growth in the country.

Kabir assured them the IEA has provided the necessary facilities and conditions to all investors.

He added that now basic projects are being implemented in the sectors of oil and other mineral extraction, pharmaceuticals, construction of dams and roads.