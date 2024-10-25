Afghanistan’s exports to China up 11.5 percent this year

Afghanistan’s exports to China have increased by 11.5 percent this year, with forecasts indicating a 25 percent growth next year, Chinese Ambassador in Kabul Zhao Xing said on Thursday.

Zhao said in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), that the groundwork for economic and commercial projects in Afghanistan has been laid. He stressed the importance of fostering cooperation between China and Afghanistan in various sectors.

The Chinese diplomat mentioned that China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines starting December. This initiative is expected to greatly enhance the export of Afghan products to China and generate job opportunities for many Afghans, he said.

Zhao also outlined plans for a new economic corridor linking Afghanistan and China through Tajikistan. This initiative will be on the agenda at an upcoming trilateral meeting involving representatives of Tajikistan, China, and Afghanistan.

He highlighted the significance of activating the Wakhan corridor as a key component of this project.

The envoy, commenting on the developing situation in Afghanistan, expressed China's interest in investing across various sectors within the country and executing relevant projects. He noted China's advocacy for Afghan development at international forums and its calls for the global community to undertake projects within Afghanistan. He encouraged dialogue and negotiation as a means to address existing challenges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir appreciated China's offer of tariff-free trade. He remarked that this measure would benefit Afghan entrepreneurs and strengthen the national economy, calling other neighboring countries to follow suit.

He noted that the Wakhan corridor is a pivotal development in the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, emphasizing that its completion would greatly enhance economic and commercial exchanges between the two countries.