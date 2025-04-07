Latest News
Iran’s minister of trade and industry expected to visit Afghanistan
The Iranian Embassy in Kabul has announced that Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, is scheduled to visit Afghanistan in the near future.
According to a statement issued by the embassy on Sunday, Iran’s Ambassador Alireza Bikdeli shared this development following his meeting with Atabak in Tehran to discuss bilateral priorities.
Atabak emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties with Afghanistan and stated that he would lead a high-level delegation to Kabul to pursue trade discussions.
This follows an earlier visit by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who also led a delegation to Kabul as part of growing engagement between the two neighbors.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have framed these visits as part of their broader efforts to deepen trade partnerships, particularly with regional allies, and promote Afghanistan’s economic development.
Latest News
Afghan FM rejects claims of division in IEA ranks, says officials are all ‘ideological friends’
He also said the move by the US to remove the bounty on the head of Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and two other IEA members was the result of efforts made by the Islamic Emirate.
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has denied division among the officials of the Islamic Emirate, and said that they are “ideological friends.”
Speaking at a cultural event, Muttaqi said that in the current system, there is obedience and no one can create division among IEA officials.
“There is no division. Everyone is like a brother to each other. I have said many times that the officials of the Islamic Emirate are ideological friends and are subject to obedience. No one should even imagine a division. No one should be worried. The minds of this group are tied together and no one can separate it,” Muttaqi said.
He also said the move by the US to remove the bounty on the head of Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and two other IEA members was the result of efforts made by the Islamic Emirate.
According to him, security prevails throughout the country and IEA opponents do not have territorial control.
“Currently, there is no opposition anywhere in Afghanistan. The enemy does not control even a single hand span of land. Security prevails throughout Afghanistan. If someone travels during the day or night or travels from north to south, there is no problem. This is the best government that is unprecedented in the past 50 years,” Muttaqi said.
He emphasized that rebuilding a country that has been in crisis for more than four decades is a difficult and time-consuming task, but the Islamic Emirate has a strong will and no one should be influenced by the propaganda of the opponents of the Islamic system.
“Rebuilding this country that has suffered for 40 years takes time, but the important thing is that there is will. What is important is that the Afghan economy is standing on its own feet and relying on its own resources. Three and a half years ago, Afghanistan was self-sufficient in 38 items, now it is self-sufficient in 140 items. This is great progress,” he said.
Regarding foreign relations, Muttaqi noted that currently, the Islamic Emirate is in control of 41 diplomatic missions, and that various countries are sending delegations to Afghanistan.
Latest News
Trump’s tariff pressure on Afghanistan ‘will impact economic growth’
The Ministry of Commerce says tariffs will especially affect small businesses and women entrepreneurs
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce has said US President Donald Trump’s 10% tariff on Afghan goods imported into the United States will have a profound impact on the Afghan people, especially on small businesses and women entrepreneurs.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Monday, the US should be supportive of Afghanistan instead of imposing tariffs as such trade pressure could hamper the country’s economic growth.
The statement comes after Trump slapped a range of tariffs on almost all countries that trade with the US, including Afghanistan.
Trump announced the tariffs in an executive order alongside an address at the White House on Wednesday.
In the executive order, Trump said while the US trading policy has been built on the principle of reciprocity, taxes and barriers on US products by its trading partners had hurt the US.
The tariffs, he said, were a response. The base tariff of 10 percent on almost all US imports will be imposed by April 5, the additional reciprocal tariffs on countries will kick in on April 9.
During his address, Trump made the argument that the US is charging its trading partners with smaller tariffs compared with the tariffs and non-tariff barriers that the partners impose on the US.
“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.
“If you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America,” he said.
According to officials from Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, currently the total volume of trade between Afghanistan and the United States is between $8 million and $10 million annually.
The Ministry meanwhile called on the US government and other countries to be constructive and supportive in their trade dealings with Afghanistan, so that Afghanistan can play an active and effective role in global trade.
Responding to Trump’s move to impose a 10% tariff on Afghanistan, Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said last week: “It will undoubtedly affect us to some extent. Our trade with the US is small, but important items are exported, such as handicrafts, an industry in which women especially work.
“Handicrafts such as hats are exported. Antique items that are very important to know our identity are also exported. Dried fruits and sometimes fresh fruits and carpets are also exported,” he said.
Abdul Qasim Amarkhel, head of the Dried Fruit Exporters’ Union, said: “The 10% tariff is cruel and illegal. This country is not China or Europe, but Afghanistan. Our dried fruit exports to the US are not that high. It is around $10 million. We ask the US to reconsider this decision. It should also release our frozen funds.”
Afghanistan’s exports to the US are mainly carpets and dried fruits.
Latest News
UN urges donors to keep up critical support for Afghanistan
The appeal comes ahead of meetings in Istanbul this week of the Afghanistan Coordination Group
The United Nations in Afghanistan has called on the international donor community to maintain critical support for the 22.9 million Afghan people in need of assistance this year.
According to a statement issued by the organization on Monday, the only way for the Afghan people to escape the cycle of poverty and suffering is for their urgent needs to be addressed.
The appeal for the country, which is the world’s second-largest humanitarian crisis today, comes ahead of meetings in Istanbul this week of the Afghanistan Coordination Group (ACG), which brings together Member State donor representatives, International Financial Institutions and the UN in Afghanistan.
Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan said in the statement: “If we want to help the Afghan people escape the vicious cycle of poverty and suffering, we must continue to have the means to address urgent needs while simultaneously laying the groundwork for long-term resilience and stability.
“Despite complex challenges in delivering assistance to the Afghan people, we must continue to make the gradual transition from life-saving assistance to sustainable solutions that address the root causes of vulnerability. This is critical for Afghanistan, the region, and the world ,” he said.
In 2024, humanitarian and basic human needs partners raised a collective $3.21 billion in support of the Afghan people, exceeding funding levels of the previous year.
Contributions by donors enabled the UN and its partners to deliver concrete results in life-saving humanitarian assistance, sustain essential services and strengthen the resilience of Afghans, including women and girls, as highlighted in the UN’s Annual Results Report for Afghanistan for 2024, released to coincide with the ACG meeting.
The UN warned however that the global funding crisis and its dramatic impact on humanitarian and basic human needs programmes could jeopardize the fragile improvements achieved in stabilizing Afghanistan over the last four years, such as improved food security levels and moderate economic growth.
“Failure to maintain a minimum investment in resilience may lead to negative coping mechanisms of Afghans, including irregular migration as a last resort, exposing them to serious risks and placing additional strain on the region,” the UN stated.
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Iran’s minister of trade and industry expected to visit Afghanistan
Afghan FM rejects claims of division in IEA ranks, says officials are all ‘ideological friends’
Trump’s tariff pressure on Afghanistan ‘will impact economic growth’
UN urges donors to keep up critical support for Afghanistan
Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia as US voices hope for Ukraine peace talks
Kohli praises teammates for unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
Iran will not negotiate under US ‘bullying’, Supreme Leader says
Iran’s President to Trump: I will not negotiate, ‘do whatever the hell you want’
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Rising tensions in the Middle East discussed
Saar: Saudi Arabia’s call for UN action on Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Surge in Afghan refugee deportations from Pakistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghanistan-US relations
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Exports to Pakistan grind to a halt over faulty scanner at Torkham
-
Regional5 days ago
Military confrontation seems inevitable if no new Iran nuclear deal, France says
-
Business4 days ago
Trump imposes 10% tariff on imports from Afghanistan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Sunday’s KKR vs LSG match pushed out to Tuesday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister proposes permanent residence for Afghan refugees
-
Business3 days ago
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sixty Afghans rounded up in Rawalpindi and Islamabad