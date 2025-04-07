Iran’s minister of trade and industry expected to visit Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce has said US President Donald Trump’s 10% tariff on Afghan goods imported into the United States will have a profound impact on the Afghan people, especially on small businesses and women entrepreneurs.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Monday, the US should be supportive of Afghanistan instead of imposing tariffs as such trade pressure could hamper the country’s economic growth.

The statement comes after Trump slapped a range of tariffs on almost all countries that trade with the US, including Afghanistan.

Trump announced the tariffs in an executive order alongside an address at the White House on Wednesday.

In the executive order, Trump said while the US trading policy has been built on the principle of reciprocity, taxes and barriers on US products by its trading partners had hurt the US.

The tariffs, he said, were a response. The base tariff of 10 percent on almost all US imports will be imposed by April 5, the additional reciprocal tariffs on countries will kick in on April 9.

During his address, Trump made the argument that the US is charging its trading partners with smaller tariffs compared with the tariffs and non-tariff barriers that the partners impose on the US.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.

“If you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America,” he said.

According to officials from Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, currently the total volume of trade between Afghanistan and the United States is between $8 million and $10 million annually.

The Ministry meanwhile called on the US government and other countries to be constructive and supportive in their trade dealings with Afghanistan, so that Afghanistan can play an active and effective role in global trade.

Responding to Trump’s move to impose a 10% tariff on Afghanistan, Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said last week: “It will undoubtedly affect us to some extent. Our trade with the US is small, but important items are exported, such as handicrafts, an industry in which women especially work.

“Handicrafts such as hats are exported. Antique items that are very important to know our identity are also exported. Dried fruits and sometimes fresh fruits and carpets are also exported,” he said.

Abdul Qasim Amarkhel, head of the Dried Fruit Exporters’ Union, said: “The 10% tariff is cruel and illegal. This country is not China or Europe, but Afghanistan. Our dried fruit exports to the US are not that high. It is around $10 million. We ask the US to reconsider this decision. It should also release our frozen funds.”

Afghanistan’s exports to the US are mainly carpets and dried fruits.