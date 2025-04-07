Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Saudi Arabia’s call for UN action on Gaza discussed
Saar
Saar: Discussion on Afghanistan-US relations
Saar
Saar: Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs discussed
Tahawol45 seconds ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran trade ties discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Iran’s minister of trade and industry expected to visit Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghan FM rejects claims of division in IEA ranks, says officials are all ‘ideological friends’
Latest News8 hours ago
Trump’s tariff pressure on Afghanistan ‘will impact economic growth’
World4 weeks ago
Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia as US voices hope for Ukraine peace talks
International Sports4 weeks ago
Kohli praises teammates for unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign
Latest News4 weeks ago
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran will not negotiate under US ‘bullying’, Supreme Leader says
World4 weeks ago
Iran’s President to Trump: I will not negotiate, ‘do whatever the hell you want’
Tahawol45 seconds ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran trade ties discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Rising tensions in the Middle East discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Saudi Arabia’s call for UN action on Gaza discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Surge in Afghan refugee deportations from Pakistan
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Exports to Pakistan grind to a halt over faulty scanner at Torkham
-
Regional5 days ago
Military confrontation seems inevitable if no new Iran nuclear deal, France says
-
Business4 days ago
Trump imposes 10% tariff on imports from Afghanistan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Sunday’s KKR vs LSG match pushed out to Tuesday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister proposes permanent residence for Afghan refugees
-
Business3 days ago
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sixty Afghans rounded up in Rawalpindi and Islamabad