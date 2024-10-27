China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade 

China will offer the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) tariff-free access to its vast construction, energy and consumer sectors, Beijing's envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday.

Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the IEA since they took control of Afghanistan in 2021, but like all governments has refrained from formally recognising the government.

Although an impoverished country, Afghanistan could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing's supply chain security.

Selling Afghanistan's lithium, copper and iron deposits to feed China's enormous battery and construction industries would help the IEA prop up their economy, and provide a much needed revenue stream.

"China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100% tariff lines," Zhao Xing, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote on his official X account late on Thursday.

Afghanistan exported $64 million worth of goods to China last year, according to Chinese customs data, close to 90% of which was shelled pine nuts