China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Afghanistan could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing’s supply chain security
China will offer the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) tariff-free access to its vast construction, energy and consumer sectors, Beijing's envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday.
Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the IEA since they took control of Afghanistan in 2021, but like all governments has refrained from formally recognising the government.
Although an impoverished country, Afghanistan could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing's supply chain security.
Selling Afghanistan's lithium, copper and iron deposits to feed China's enormous battery and construction industries would help the IEA prop up their economy, and provide a much needed revenue stream.
"China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100% tariff lines," Zhao Xing, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote on his official X account late on Thursday.
Afghanistan exported $64 million worth of goods to China last year, according to Chinese customs data, close to 90% of which was shelled pine nuts
Bahraini and Russian traders keen to invest in Afghanistan
A number of traders and investors from Bahrain and Russia in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, political deputy prime minister, have expressed their interest in investing in various parts of Afghanistan, Arg said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement stated these traders are interested in investing in health sectors and other areas in addition to mining, aviation security and the training of its professionals.
Abdul Kabir also told the businessmen and investors of these two countries that after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, more focus and a lot of efforts have been made on economic growth in the country.
Kabir assured them the IEA has provided the necessary facilities and conditions to all investors.
He added that now basic projects are being implemented in the sectors of oil and other mineral extraction, pharmaceuticals, construction of dams and roads.
Afghanistan’s exports to China up 11.5 percent this year
The Chinese diplomat mentioned that China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines starting December. This initiative is expected to greatly enhance the export of Afghan products to China and generate job opportunities for many Afghans, he said.
Afghanistan’s exports to China have increased by 11.5 percent this year, with forecasts indicating a 25 percent growth next year, Chinese Ambassador in Kabul Zhao Xing said on Thursday.
Zhao said in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), that the groundwork for economic and commercial projects in Afghanistan has been laid. He stressed the importance of fostering cooperation between China and Afghanistan in various sectors.
Zhao also outlined plans for a new economic corridor linking Afghanistan and China through Tajikistan. This initiative will be on the agenda at an upcoming trilateral meeting involving representatives of Tajikistan, China, and Afghanistan.
He highlighted the significance of activating the Wakhan corridor as a key component of this project.
The envoy, commenting on the developing situation in Afghanistan, expressed China's interest in investing across various sectors within the country and executing relevant projects. He noted China's advocacy for Afghan development at international forums and its calls for the global community to undertake projects within Afghanistan. He encouraged dialogue and negotiation as a means to address existing challenges.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir appreciated China's offer of tariff-free trade. He remarked that this measure would benefit Afghan entrepreneurs and strengthen the national economy, calling other neighboring countries to follow suit.
He noted that the Wakhan corridor is a pivotal development in the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, emphasizing that its completion would greatly enhance economic and commercial exchanges between the two countries.
Wide variety of Afghan products go on display at Kazakhstan expo
The expo runs from October 20 to 22, at the Atakent Exhibition Center in Almaty, and over 250 Afghan traders are taking part.
An expo of Afghan products opened officially in Almaty, in Kazakhstan on Sunday in the presence of Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi and Serik Zhumangarin, the deputy prime minister of the host country.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the expo, Azizi welcomed the initiative and said such events were effective in expanding trade and business relations between the two countries.
Zhumangarin said in turn that Astana is interested in maintaining commercial, economic, transportation, logistics and energy relations with Kabul.
The expo will be held over three days and Afghan products are being displayed in more than 70 booths.
On display are numerous products from Afghanistan including carpets, jewelry, construction materials, household and industrial chemicals, vegetables, fruit, and food products.
Kazakhstan has increased efforts recently to boost trade with Afghanistan and in June, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that his country had removed the Islamic Emirate from its list of militant organizations.
In late August, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry then accredited a chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan in order to expand trade, financial, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
