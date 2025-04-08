Italy to welcome 700 Afghan refugees for resettlement

(Last Updated On: )

After concerted efforts by various Italian organizations and the Italian government an agreement has been reached to take in 700 Afghan refugees.

This forms part of the Community of Sant’Egidio’s ‘humanitarian corridors’ program’, which has also resettled Syrian refugees in the past.

According to a statement issued by the Community’s President, Marco Impagliazzo, Afghans who fled the country after the collapse of the previous government, “and who have been forgotten by the international community while waiting to be resettled, this is finally a sign of hope.”

In total, the Community’s humanitarian corridors’ initiative has allowed 8,200 refugees to arrive safely in Europe.

This agreement to help easy entry for Afghan refugees is particularly significant for it comes “at a time in history when we are witnessing a concerning rise in wars and tensions among nations” and “highlights the importance of humanitarian corridors as a model for welcoming and integrating refugees,” said Impagliazzo.

His comments followed the signing of the agreement on Monday afternoon at Italy’s Ministry of the Interior, the Vatican News reported.

This Agreement is an addendum to the agreement already signed in November 2021, which enabled the arrival and resettlement in Italy of 812 Afghan citizens.