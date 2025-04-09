Latest News
Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR
At least 8,906 Afghan nationals have been deported since April 1, the UNHCR said in a WhatsApp message.
Pakistan has expelled more than 8,000 Afghan nationals in the past week in a fresh repatriation drive after the expiry of a March 31 deadline, the UNHCR said on Tuesday.
All Afghan nationals who have no legal documents to stay or those holding Afghan Citizen Cards had been warned by Islamabad to return home or face deportation, Reuters reported.
Authorities say they have set up temporary centers in various cities to house the Afghan nationals before transporting them to Torkham crossing in northwest Pakistan.
Islamabad says the drive is part of a campaign called the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan launched in late 2023.
Pakistan has in the past blamed militant attacks and crimes on Afghan citizens, who form the largest portion of migrants in the country. Afghanistan has rejected the accusations, read the report.
Kabul has termed the repatriation as forced deportation.
“There is no doubt that the forced deportation of Afghan migrants and this unilateral action is against all international, Islamic, and neighbourly principles,” Abdul Motalib Haqqani, a spokesman for the Afghan ministry of migration and repatriation, said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Since this matter concerns two countries, it is essential to work on a mutually agreed mechanism to ensure the dignified return of Afghans to their homeland,” he said.
Pakistan says it plans to accelerate the drive to repatriate the roughly four million Afghans who crossed the border during 40 years of armed conflict in their home country and after the Islamic Emirate seized power in 2021.
Human rights groups have raised concerns.
“Pakistan is abandoning its international commitment to not send people back to where their rights are at risk,” said Fereshta Abbasi of Afghanistan Human Rights Watch.
“All countries hosting Afghan refugees should maintain the position that Afghanistan is unsafe for returns.”
Trump slams Biden over America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night slammed the Joe Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country”.
Trump said had he been president in 2021, “the disaster would have never happened”.
Addressing the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner on Tuesday, April 8, Trump said he would have still pulled out troops as he had planned but he would have held on to Bagram Air Base.
As one of the biggest air bases in the world, he said he would have kept it “not for Afghanistan but because it’s one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”
He stated, “China now occupies it”.
He slammed Biden for being “stupid” and criticized him for evacuating through Kabul International Airport in August 2021, instead of through Bagram.
Trump said: “They left from a local little airport, which was crowded like crazy.
“The bomb went off and decimated hundreds of people. Killed hundreds. We lost 13 soldiers. But we also had 42 or 48 horribly injured — arms, legs, faces. Horribly injured,” he said, referring to the Abby Gate suicide bombing that took place on August 26 outside the crowded airport.
More than 170 Afghans were killed in the explosion and 13 American soldiers also died.
Trump said this happened “all because we had a stupid leader,” adding that the incident should never have happened.
Iran’s Vice President advocates stronger ties with neighbors, especially Afghanistan
Mohammad Reza Aref stated that neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan provide great opportunities for Iran’s border provinces, including Khorasan Razavi.
Iran’s Vice President has called on his government to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan.
He said governors of border provinces played an important role in strengthening ties with neighbors and in light of this, Tehran will look at enhancing the status of these provinces and promote them in trade dealings with neighbors.
He said governors of border provinces played an important role in strengthening ties with neighbors and in light of this, Tehran will look at enhancing the status of these provinces and promote them in trade dealings with neighbors.
Iran has been stepping up contact with Afghanistan’s rulers as part of a concerted bid to strengthen ties. While Tehran has not yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate government, commentators have noted that this could soon change.
Regular meetings between Afghan and Iranian officials have been taking place – especially around boosting bilateral trade.
In the latest initiative, Mohammadreza Nazeri, Iran’s Director-General of the Office of Economic Coordination, met with Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Cooperation of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Kabul and discussed economic relations between the two countries.
Iran is one of Afghanistan’s most important economic partners, and trade volume between the two countries has increased to $4 billion; $55 million in exports from Afghanistan and $3.311 billion in imports.
IPL 2025: Arya slays CSK for Punjab Kings
Arya set the tone for the match in emphatic fashion when he slammed a six off the very first ball
Priyansh Arya became only the second batter to score a hundred in IPL 2025 when he notched up a 42-ball 103 in Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) home match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
This was his maiden IPL century and it came off just 39 balls and it was the joint-fourth fastest hundred in the IPL.
Punjab Kings won by 18 runs.
Arya however set the tone for Tuesday’s match in emphatic fashion from the very first ball when he hit a six. This is only the fourth time an IPL match has begun with a maximum.
He then went on to hammer nine sixes and seven fours in a breathtaking 103 off just 42 balls. In doing so, he became only the eighth uncapped player in IPL history to register a century.
Arya’s rise to prominence through his explosive performances in the Delhi Premier League is well-documented. He was the tournament’s leading run-scorer in 2024, amassing over 600 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries and four half-centuries.
His standout performances caught the attention of IPL scouts, leading to his acquisition by the Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crore (about $500,000) – a substantial investment in the flamboyant 24-year-old batter.
Arya, who was Player of the Match, said after Tuesday’s match that his century was an “out of the world feeling. I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me.”
Wednesday’s match
Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals today, Wednesday April 9. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and a high-scoring contest could be on the cards.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch the match, live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 5:30 pm.
