Trump administration moves to restore some terminated foreign aid programs, sources say
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Tuesday told reporters that the United States had concerns that WFP funding for Yemen and Afghanistan was benefiting the Houthis and the Islamic Emirate.
President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday moved to reinstate at least six recently canceled U.S. foreign aid programs for emergency food assistance, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The quick reversal of decisions made just days ago underscored the rapid-fire nature of Trump’s cuts to foreign aid. That has led to programs being cut, restored then cut again, disrupting international humanitarian operations.
USAID Acting Deputy Administrator Jeremy Lewin, who has previously been identified as a member of billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, asked staff in an internal email to reverse the terminations.
He asked to restore awards to the World Food Programme in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq and Ecuador, five sources familiar with the matter said.
The administration has also resumed four awards to the International Organization for Migration in the Pacific region, two sources familiar with the matter said.
“Sorry for all the back and forth on awards,” Lewin said on Tuesday in the internal email seen by Reuters. “There are a lot of stakeholders and we need to do better about balancing these competing interests — that’s my fault and I take responsibility,” he added.
Reuters reported on Monday that the Trump administration had ended life-saving aid programs for more than a dozen countries including Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, totaling over $1.3 billion.
According to Stand Up For Aid, an advocacy group of current and former U.S. officials, WFP contracts canceled on Lewin’s orders last weekend for Lebanon, Syria, Somalia and Jordan totaled more than $463 million.
Many of the terminated programs had been granted waivers by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio following an initial round of cuts to foreign aid programs. The State Department said those did not reflect a final decision.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about restoring the awards.
The decision to restore some aid followed pressure from inside the administration and from Congress, two sources said.
The World Food Programme said on Monday that the U.S. notified the organization it was eliminating emergency food assistance funding in 14 countries, warning: “If implemented, this could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation.”
The U.S. did not restore aid to Islamic Emirate-ruled Afghanistan and to Yemen, most of which is controlled by Islamist militants of the Iran-backed Houthi movement. Washington has been the largest aid donor to both countries, which have suffered years of devastating war.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Tuesday told reporters that the United States had concerns that WFP funding for Yemen and Afghanistan was benefiting the Houthis and the Islamic Emirate.
“There were a few programs that were cut in other countries that were not meant to be cut that have been rolled back and put into place,” Bruce said, adding that the administration remains committed to foreign aid.
Among the cuts over the weekend were $169.8 million for the WFP in Somalia, covering food assistance, nutrition for malnourished babies and children and humanitarian air support. In Syria, $111 million was cut from WFP food assistance.
The cuts have been the latest piece of the Trump administration’s drive to dismantle USAID, the main U.S. humanitarian aid agency.
The administration has canceled billions of dollars in foreign aid since the Republican president began his second term on January 20 in an overhaul that officials described as marked by chaos and confusion.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rubio regarding plans to restructure the State Department, including by folding in USAID, which they said was “unconstitutional, illegal, unjustified, damaging, and inefficient.”
Trump slams Biden over America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night slammed the Joe Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country”.
Trump said had he been president in 2021, “the disaster would have never happened”.
Addressing the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner on Tuesday, April 8, Trump said he would have still pulled out troops as he had planned but he would have held on to Bagram Air Base.
As one of the biggest air bases in the world, he said he would have kept it “not for Afghanistan but because it’s one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”
He stated, “China now occupies it”.
He slammed Biden for being “stupid” and criticized him for evacuating through Kabul International Airport in August 2021, instead of through Bagram.
Trump said: “They left from a local little airport, which was crowded like crazy.
“The bomb went off and decimated hundreds of people. Killed hundreds. We lost 13 soldiers. But we also had 42 or 48 horribly injured — arms, legs, faces. Horribly injured,” he said, referring to the Abby Gate suicide bombing that took place on August 26 outside the crowded airport.
More than 170 Afghans were killed in the explosion and 13 American soldiers also died.
Trump said this happened “all because we had a stupid leader,” adding that the incident should never have happened.
Iran’s Vice President advocates stronger ties with neighbors, especially Afghanistan
Mohammad Reza Aref stated that neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan provide great opportunities for Iran’s border provinces, including Khorasan Razavi.
Iran’s Vice President has called on his government to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan.
Mohammad Reza Aref stated that neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan provide great opportunities for Iran’s border provinces, including Khorasan Razavi.
He said governors of border provinces played an important role in strengthening ties with neighbors and in light of this, Tehran will look at enhancing the status of these provinces and promote them in trade dealings with neighbors.
Iran has been stepping up contact with Afghanistan’s rulers as part of a concerted bid to strengthen ties. While Tehran has not yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate government, commentators have noted that this could soon change.
Regular meetings between Afghan and Iranian officials have been taking place – especially around boosting bilateral trade.
In the latest initiative, Mohammadreza Nazeri, Iran’s Director-General of the Office of Economic Coordination, met with Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Cooperation of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Kabul and discussed economic relations between the two countries.
Iran is one of Afghanistan’s most important economic partners, and trade volume between the two countries has increased to $4 billion; $55 million in exports from Afghanistan and $3.311 billion in imports.
IPL 2025: Arya slays CSK for Punjab Kings
Arya set the tone for the match in emphatic fashion when he slammed a six off the very first ball
Priyansh Arya became only the second batter to score a hundred in IPL 2025 when he notched up a 42-ball 103 in Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) home match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
This was his maiden IPL century and it came off just 39 balls and it was the joint-fourth fastest hundred in the IPL.
Punjab Kings won by 18 runs.
Arya however set the tone for Tuesday’s match in emphatic fashion from the very first ball when he hit a six. This is only the fourth time an IPL match has begun with a maximum.
He then went on to hammer nine sixes and seven fours in a breathtaking 103 off just 42 balls. In doing so, he became only the eighth uncapped player in IPL history to register a century.
Arya’s rise to prominence through his explosive performances in the Delhi Premier League is well-documented. He was the tournament’s leading run-scorer in 2024, amassing over 600 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries and four half-centuries.
His standout performances caught the attention of IPL scouts, leading to his acquisition by the Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crore (about $500,000) – a substantial investment in the flamboyant 24-year-old batter.
Arya, who was Player of the Match, said after Tuesday’s match that his century was an “out of the world feeling. I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me.”
Wednesday’s match
Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals today, Wednesday April 9. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and a high-scoring contest could be on the cards.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch the match, live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 5:30 pm.
