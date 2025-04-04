Thirty, killed, 155 injured in traffic accidents in Afghanistan during Eid

(Last Updated On: )

As many as 80 traffic accidents occurred across Afghanistan on the last day of Ramadan and the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, resulting in 30 deaths and 155 injuries, the General Directorate of Traffic of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has announced.

It said in a statement that the number of traffic accidents during Eid this year has decreased compared to last year, as there were 98 accidents during Eid last year, leaving 50 dead and 185 injured.

The statement said that the fatalities in traffic accidents during Eid this year include 19 men, 2 women and 9 children.

The injured include 117 men, 8 women and 30 children.