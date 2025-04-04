More international support desperately needed for Afghanistan mine action: UNAMA

(Last Updated On: )

More international support is desperately needed for mine action in Afghanistan, which is one of one of the countries on earth that is most impacted by the explosive remnants of war, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, said on Friday.

Marking the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, UNAMA said on X that over decades of conflict, tens of thousands of ordinary Afghans have lost their lives or limbs because of landmines and unexploded ordnance, adding that most of the victims today are children.

“Mine clearance work is painstaking, dangerous, and costly. Education to prevent accidents, and rehabilitation for those left with disabilities is also essential,” UNAMA said.

UNAMA called for more international support to Afghanistan, saying it “saves lives, and serves as an investment in a safer, more stable, and prosperous future for Afghanistan.”