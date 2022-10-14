Sport
Afghanistan cricket faces cash crisis due to sanctions
As the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) deals with a cash crisis, the board’s CEO has said it is imperative to resolve their banking issues.
Since the takeover by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) the ACB has been plunged into a crisis as ICC funds are not able to reach them due to sanctions.
According to ACB’s CEO Naseeb Khan, he did however have a productive meeting this week with ICC CEO Jeof Allardice about potential solutions for the banking issues.
“It’s essential to resolve the banking issues for ACB as a sporting org. We also thank the ICC for their regular cooperation,” he tweeted on Thursday.
He also stated that the ACB wants to “assure all the fans to keep faith in their national heroes.
“AfghanAtalan are well prepared for the (World Cup) event and will leave no stone unturned to bring glories to this beloved nation.”
Since the IEA’s return to power in August last year, international sanctions have made it increasingly difficult to send money into the country.
According to ESPNcricinfo, while the ACB has completed pending payments to players at all levels as well as the coaching staff, it will be able to pay only 30% of the salaries to employees and other staff working in Afghanistan.
ACB officials based in Dubai have been talking to the ICC on the matter, and it is understood that attempts are being made to find alternative routes – including via registered NGOs – to get the money into Afghanistan, but no solution has been found yet, ESPN reported.
It is understood that the ICC has told ACB that money cannot be moved into Afghanistan without an approved regulatory mechanism in place.
Afghanistan became Full Members of the ICC in 2017, which entitled them to enhanced distribution of funds from the ICC revenues, like other Full Members.
The ACB last received a payment of $2.5 million from the ICC in July last year. ICC payments are made to Full Members twice a year – in January and in July.
Qatar adds third ‘floating hotel’ for incoming World Cup fans
World Cup organizers in Qatar have hired a third cruise ship to function as a floating hotel for fans visiting the Gulf state during the upcoming World Cup, Geneva-based MSC Cruises announced on Monday.
The agreement adds much-needed rooms for more than 1 million visitors expected to flock to Qatar for the biggest sporting event in the world, Doha News reported.
This agreement comes six weeks ahead of kick off for the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 at the Al Bayt stadium.
The 1,075-cabin MSC Opera will be available from November 19 to Devember 19, Associated Press (AP) reported.
Prices for the Opera were posted on the MSC website on Monday, with a two-night minimum stay starting at $470 per person per night during the group stage.
The cheapest rooms on MSC Opera cost $360 during the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, and $220 during the final week.
Two more giant cruise ships will also serve as floating hotels during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, both of which are set to reach Doha Port on November 10 and 14, Qatar officials announced in August.
Both cruise ships, with a combined capacity of 4,000 rooms, can accommodate up to 9,400 people. The cruise ship hotels will offer a variety of cabin options, from traditional and ocean-view cabins to balcony cabins and luxurious suites.
Pakistan confirms New Zealand tour set for late December
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday that New Zealand will tour Pakistan from late December, more than a year after abandoning a series there over security concerns.
New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi in September last year.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said the first Test against New Zealand will start on December 27 in Karachi, with the second and final Test in Multan from January 4.
New Zealand will also play three ODI in Pakistan in mid-January and return to the country in April for a total of 10 white-ball fixtures across a four-week period that are included to make-up for the abandoned tour from September last year.
“New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and the more we will play against the top teams in our backyard, the better we will get as a unit, which is crucial to our objective of featuring inside the top-three across all formats,” PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan said.
“The New Zealand matches will also provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favorite players in action, something they have missed when we were forced to play our international cricket offshore,” he said.
Cricket – Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament gets underway
The fifth edition of the Ahmad Shah Abdali Regional First Class Tournament kicked off in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province on Saturday.
The event features five regional teams that will compete in a single round-robin format across two different venues in Khost and Nangarhar provinces.
A total of 11 games will be played across 35 days from 8th October to 11th November, with the final being scheduled for November 7. Khost National Stadium will host six matches including the final, whereas the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province scheduled to host 5 first-round matches.
Speenghar region faced the Amo regional team in the opening game of the event in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Stadium in Nangarhar whereas Band-e-Amir Region – the defending champions are taking on the Mis-e-Ainak region for their first match in the event in Khost.
According to Afghanistan Cricket Board, the tournament is a major part of the domestic cricket structure and largely contributes to the players’ and game development in Afghanistan.
The Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament is the second multi-day event of the year after conducting the Mirwais Neka Three-day event in June-July and will be followed by Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Cup 2022 in late November.
