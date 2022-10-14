Afghanistan cricket faces cash crisis due to sanctions

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2022)

As the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) deals with a cash crisis, the board’s CEO has said it is imperative to resolve their banking issues.

Since the takeover by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) the ACB has been plunged into a crisis as ICC funds are not able to reach them due to sanctions.

According to ACB’s CEO Naseeb Khan, he did however have a productive meeting this week with ICC CEO Jeof Allardice about potential solutions for the banking issues.

“It’s essential to resolve the banking issues for ACB as a sporting org. We also thank the ICC for their regular cooperation,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He also stated that the ACB wants to “assure all the fans to keep faith in their national heroes.

“AfghanAtalan are well prepared for the (World Cup) event and will leave no stone unturned to bring glories to this beloved nation.”

Since the IEA’s return to power in August last year, international sanctions have made it increasingly difficult to send money into the country.

According to ESPNcricinfo, while the ACB has completed pending payments to players at all levels as well as the coaching staff, it will be able to pay only 30% of the salaries to employees and other staff working in Afghanistan.

ACB officials based in Dubai have been talking to the ICC on the matter, and it is understood that attempts are being made to find alternative routes – including via registered NGOs – to get the money into Afghanistan, but no solution has been found yet, ESPN reported.

It is understood that the ICC has told ACB that money cannot be moved into Afghanistan without an approved regulatory mechanism in place.

Afghanistan became Full Members of the ICC in 2017, which entitled them to enhanced distribution of funds from the ICC revenues, like other Full Members.

The ACB last received a payment of $2.5 million from the ICC in July last year. ICC payments are made to Full Members twice a year – in January and in July.