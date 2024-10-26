IEA says Israel’s actions more complicate situation in the region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has condemned the attacks of the "Zionist regime" on Iran and said this country's actions are an attempt to intensify violence in the region, which makes the unpleasant situation in the region even more complicated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that Israel's actions are considered a clear violation of Iran's privacy.

“All the influential parties are responsible for stopping the Zionist regime from spreading more violence and crimes in the region,” the statement said.

The statement stated: “Unfortunately, in the course of more than a year, the Zionist regime not only ended its crimes in Gaza but also expanded it to other areas.”

The ministry added that continuing this situation has led to serious concerns about the humanitarian and security situation in the region.

The Iranian army confirmed on Saturday that the country's military bases in three provinces, including Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, were targeted by Israeli attacks.