Afghanistan beat Cambodia 3-1 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Afghanistan U17 national football team defeated Cambodia 3-1 in their third match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Friday.
Afghanistan’s goals were scored by Waris Sherzai, Arash Ahmadi, and Yasir Yusufi.
The U17 national football team had also defeated Macau and the Philippines in the previous two matches.
Afghanistan U17 are placed in Group B of the tournament along with hosts Cambodia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Macau.
Afghanistan U17 will next face Bangladesh on Sunday next week.
Afghanistan A beat India A to reach final of Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs on Friday to advance to the final of ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.
Electing to bat first, Afghanistan A rode on half-centuries by Zubaid Akbari and Sediqullah Atal to post a massive 206/4 on the board, the highest total in the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup edition.
Atal made 83 runs off 52 balls, while Akbari scored 64 off 41.
Karim Janat contributed 41 off 20, and Afghanistan A’s innings eventually ended at 206/4 in the 20 overs.
Needing a blistering start in order to chase down the big score, India A were dealt a double blow by Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, who removed both Indian openers - Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh - in his first two overs.
Abdul Rahman also accounted for Indian captain Tilak Varma in the final over of powerplay as India were left reeling at 48/3 after six overs.
Ayush Badoni and Nehal Wadhera tried to steady the ship but the duo’s partnership added only 32 more to the board before Wadhera was run out.
Badoni, too, had to walk back just after helping India reach the 100-run mark.
Just when it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Afghanistan would wrap up the affair, in stepped Ramandeep Singh. Batting on five off seven when Badoni departed, Ramandeep took up the responsibility of keeping India in the contest and reached his half-century in just 26 balls.
He had good company from Nishant Sindhu, who scored a quickfire 23 off 13, before being run out.
Despite Ramandeep’s fortitude, though, India were still left with a tall yet doable task and needed to get 38 off the final two overs. However, a miserly penultimate over by Janat, which yielded just eight, gave Abdul Rahman 30 to defend off the last over.
Ramandeep managed two boundaries in the final over before being dismissed off the very last delivery. India’s chase stopped 20 short of the Afghan total.
The result means Afghanistan A have reached the final of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup for the first time and will play Sri Lanka A, two-time champions, in the final. Sri Lanka A beat Pakistan A in the other semi-final clash earlier in the day.
The final will be played on Sunday.
ATN to broadcast Judo Junior Champs and exciting Rallye du Maroc
The Judo championships was held at the Kasri Tennis arena in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will once again bring the latest sporting events into the homes of Afghans around the country when it broadcasts two major events next week.
First up will be the 2024 World Judo Juniors Championships in Dushanbe, which wrapped up recently.
Broadcasts will be aired next week on Ariana Television.
Second up will be next Friday, November 1, when ATN broadcasts the exciting Rallye du Maroc 2024 (Rally Raid Championship).
The Judo championships meanwhile was held at the Kasri Tennis arena in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, recently, as part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour.
The Head Sport Director of the IJF, Vladimir Barta, praised organizers of the tournament and said: “The organization has been amazing here. Every day when we came to the venue in the morning, it was full, and the crowd was managed very well.
“Regardless of nationality the drummers and cheerleaders in the audience have a great spirit and we hear them break into cheers for Brazil, Uzbekistan, for smaller nations or even for a referee. This spirit is so great to feel,” said Barta.
He also praised Tajikistan as a developing judo country, which won two Olympic medals at the Paris 2024.
Next up, meanwhile, is the thrilling motorsport event - the Rallye du Maroc 2024 (Rally Raid Championship).
Motorsports enthusiasts can tune in next Friday, November 1, to watch Morocco’s thrilling Rally Raid Championship.
Rally raid, which is also known as cross country racing, is a form of long distance off-road racing that takes place over several days.
The length of the event can be as short as 1-3 days for cross-country, to as long as 15 days with marathon rallies like the Dakar Rally.
With skill in navigation being key, the driving skill and endurance of the drivers, co-drivers, and machines are put to the test.
So, for all sports fans across the country, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television for a thrilling week of top-class action.
Also, make sure you check our social media pages regularly for broadcast schedules and up-to-the-minute news.
ACB names squad for Afghanistan’s ODI series against Bangladesh
Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) on Tuesday said the National Selection Committee has finalized the squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh next month.
The series will be played from November 6 to 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran has not been included as he is still recovering from ankle surgery.
The team will also be without the expertise of its frontline spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is still recovering from an injury.
However, talented left-hand top-order batter Sediqullah Atal, with six T20I caps, has been called up to cover for the Zadran.
Atal has impressed with his performances in the domestic season and is currently leading the batting charts in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.
Noor Ahmad, who missed the three-match ODI series against South Africa, has also been recalled for the Bangladesh ODIs.
The rest of the squad remains the same as that selected for the ODI series last month against South Africa. This lineup led Afghanistan to a 2-1 victory in Sharjah.
In a statement issued Tuesday, ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: "The calendar year 2024 has been action-packed and quite successful for the ACB and the AfghanAtalan lineup, particularly in white-ball cricket.
“ODI cricket has been a top priority for us, as it helps us prepare the team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.”
He added: “Playing against Bangladesh has always been challenging and full of joy. I believe the group of players selected for this series will perform exceptionally well and bring more glory to our nation.”
ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said: "Ibrahim Zadran is currently undergoing rehabilitation and continues to recover from the surgery he recently had.
“Mujeeb Ur Rahman also remains unavailable due to ongoing treatment. However, Noor Ahmad is back in the squad, and we have included a promising top-order batter in Sediqullah Atal, who has impressed everyone with his consistent top performances."
Afghanistan Squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh is as follows:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.
