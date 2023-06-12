Sport
Cricket – Asadullah Khan named Afghanistan’s new head selector
Asadullah Khan has been appointed Afghanistan’s chief selector, replacing Noorulhaq Malikzai who stepped down due to family reasons, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.
Khan has previously served as acting CEO, chief selector, and video analyst in the ACB.
The selection committee structure will now comprise Asadullah Khan as the chief selector, supported by members Noorulhaq Malikzai as National Selection Member, and members Mir Mubariz, and Ahmad Shah. Taj Malik Alam and Mohammad Khan Zadran will continue their roles as domestic selectors.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of heading the selection committee of players. ACB is not a new organization for me as I have rich experience working for this great organization in the past. I am committed to identifying talented players and providing them with opportunities to represent our country and achieve success on the international stage,” Asadullah Khan said.
Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, commended Noorulhaq Malikzai’s “admirable performance” during his tenure as the head of the selection committee. He acknowledged Malikzai’s efforts in selecting talented players for the national team and nurturing young talent. Ashraf also extended his congratulations to Asadullah Khan and expressed his confidence in his ability to lead the selection committee, emphasizing the importance of securing victories in international matches and bringing glory to Afghanistan, ACB said.
Noorulhaq Malikzai expressed his appreciation for the support and belief shown by the ACB leadership throughout his tenure. He stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as the head of the selection committee for the esteemed Afghanistan Cricket Board. Due to personal and family commitments, I am unable to continue in this significant position. I have requested to continue my association with ACB as a member of the committee, and I am committed to providing my utmost cooperation to Mr. Asadullah Khan and the board.”
Sport
Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win WTC final
Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.
India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3.
But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the fifth day.
Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in an over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli for 49, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) then polished off the tail as Australia captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them, with Pat Cummins’s side now heading into next week’s first Ashes Test against England in buoyant mood.
But this result left India, defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for the first piece of global silverware in a decade, AFP reported.
Australia were in charge of this final from early on with both player-of-the-match Travis Head (163) and star batsman Steve Smith (121) making hundreds in a first-innings total of 469 after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss.
India were never on terms and they were left needing to make cricket history, with a target of 444 way in excess of the highest score made by any side to win in the fourth innings in 146 years of Test history — the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia at St John’s in 2003.
Brief scores
Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108)
India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83)
Australia 2nd Innings 270-8 dec (A Carey 66 no; R Jadeja 3-58)
India 2nd Innings 234 (N Lyon 4-41, S Boland 3-46)
Result: Australia won by 209 runs
Sport
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, just days ahead of their one-off Test against Bangladesh starting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on June 14.
Afghanistan is expected to start their three-day training session on Sunday as a part of the buildup for the Test that will run through until June 17.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team, which will be without star bowler Rashid Khan, who was given a break in order to recover from a back injury.
However, players like Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, and Nasir Jamal, who were part of the last Test squad against Zimbabwe in 2021, are in the squad.
Afghanistan,has featured in six Tests since their inception of the longest format of cricket back in 2018, and have registered three wins and lost as many games.
The touring side have a good memory against Bangladesh, as they managed a crushing 224-run win against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2019.
Sport
Sri Lanka thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets for 2-1 ODI series win
Sri Lanka strode to 120 with 34 overs to spare in Hambantota, striding past the 117 set by the tourists after a fast-bowling attack led by Dushmantha Chameera that demolished the hapless Afghan top order.
Nissanka did not waste time when the chase began, racing to his seventh ODI half-century in 32 balls with eight fours and two sixes, AFP reported.
He left on 51 after being trapped leg before wicket by Gulbadin Naib to end an 84-run stand for the opening wicket.
Fellow opener Karunaratne, featuring in his first ODI series in more than two years, made 56 not out to ensure that Sri Lanka reached the target without another wicket falling.
His 56 came off 45 balls with seven boundaries, making his eighth half-ton in the format.
Fast-bowling spearhead Chameera established Sri Lanka’s dominance early with two fiery spells at the crease that left the tourists unable to post a decent partnership.
Chameera, playing his first series after ankle surgery that sidelined him for seven months, earned man of the match honors with his 4-63.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga polished off the Afghan tail with 3-7 while quick Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets, leaving the tourists flailing on 116.
Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 11 as Sri Lanka reached the target in just 16 overs to end the game early.
Afghanistan won the first game comprehensively by six wickets, but Sri Lanka bounced back to take the second game by 132 runs.
Sri Lanka will head to Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifiers in a bid to secure one of the two remaining slots for the format’s showpiece event.
Afghanistan are already through to the World Cup, to be held in India from October.
Poison spread by the enemy still in place, says Haqqani
AWCC opens another customer services center in Takhar
Cricket – Asadullah Khan named Afghanistan’s new head selector
Delegation of Indian Islamic scholars meets Afghan ambassador in Iran
Sweden appoints new special envoy for Afghanistan
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests
Pakistan PM orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
IPL: All-round Kolkata down Chennai to keep play-off hopes alive
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Calls for removing travel ban on senior IEA officials discussed
Tahawol: NGOs providing education in Afghanistan likely to be banned discussed
Saar: US’s call for counter-terrorism discussed
Tahawol: Decline in narcotics cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
About 600 sq km of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed
-
Latest News4 days ago
India sends ‘technical team back to its embassy’ in Kabul
-
Climate Change4 days ago
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
-
Latest News4 days ago
11 killed, more than 30 wounded in Badakhshan mosque attack: MoI
-
Latest News3 days ago
Three women accused of stealing jewelry arrested in Balkh
-
Latest News5 days ago
US special envoy says reports of IEA crackdown on poppies are ‘credible’
-
World3 days ago
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
-
Latest News4 days ago
Alakbarov’s three-year term as UN’s humanitarian chief in Afghanistan ends