Iran beats Afghanistan in 2023 CAFA Nations Cup

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)

Asadullah Khan has been appointed Afghanistan’s chief selector, replacing Noorulhaq Malikzai who stepped down due to family reasons, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.

Khan has previously served as acting CEO, chief selector, and video analyst in the ACB.

The selection committee structure will now comprise Asadullah Khan as the chief selector, supported by members Noorulhaq Malikzai as National Selection Member, and members Mir Mubariz, and Ahmad Shah. Taj Malik Alam and Mohammad Khan Zadran will continue their roles as domestic selectors.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of heading the selection committee of players. ACB is not a new organization for me as I have rich experience working for this great organization in the past. I am committed to identifying talented players and providing them with opportunities to represent our country and achieve success on the international stage,” Asadullah Khan said.

Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, commended Noorulhaq Malikzai’s “admirable performance” during his tenure as the head of the selection committee. He acknowledged Malikzai’s efforts in selecting talented players for the national team and nurturing young talent. Ashraf also extended his congratulations to Asadullah Khan and expressed his confidence in his ability to lead the selection committee, emphasizing the importance of securing victories in international matches and bringing glory to Afghanistan, ACB said.

Noorulhaq Malikzai expressed his appreciation for the support and belief shown by the ACB leadership throughout his tenure. He stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as the head of the selection committee for the esteemed Afghanistan Cricket Board. Due to personal and family commitments, I am unable to continue in this significant position. I have requested to continue my association with ACB as a member of the committee, and I am committed to providing my utmost cooperation to Mr. Asadullah Khan and the board.”