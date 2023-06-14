Sport
Iran beats Afghanistan in 2023 CAFA Nations Cup
Iran beat Afghanistan 6-1 in Group B of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup on Tuesday in Kyrgyzstan.
Sardar Azmoun scored Iran’s first goal in the 20th minute at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the 21st and 28th minutes and Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored the fourth in the 45th minute.
Taremi scored his third goal in the 51st minute to complete his hat-trick.
Afghanistan player Farshad Noor scored their lone goal in the 57th minute.
Reza Asadi scored Team Melli’s sixth goal in the 67th minute.
Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.
Except for Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the remaining teams are part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 line up.
The respective group winners will face off in the final while the runners-up will play for third place, with both matches scheduled for June 20.
Sport
Cricket – Asadullah Khan named Afghanistan’s new head selector
Asadullah Khan has been appointed Afghanistan’s chief selector, replacing Noorulhaq Malikzai who stepped down due to family reasons, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.
Khan has previously served as acting CEO, chief selector, and video analyst in the ACB.
The selection committee structure will now comprise Asadullah Khan as the chief selector, supported by members Noorulhaq Malikzai as National Selection Member, and members Mir Mubariz, and Ahmad Shah. Taj Malik Alam and Mohammad Khan Zadran will continue their roles as domestic selectors.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of heading the selection committee of players. ACB is not a new organization for me as I have rich experience working for this great organization in the past. I am committed to identifying talented players and providing them with opportunities to represent our country and achieve success on the international stage,” Asadullah Khan said.
Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, commended Noorulhaq Malikzai’s “admirable performance” during his tenure as the head of the selection committee. He acknowledged Malikzai’s efforts in selecting talented players for the national team and nurturing young talent. Ashraf also extended his congratulations to Asadullah Khan and expressed his confidence in his ability to lead the selection committee, emphasizing the importance of securing victories in international matches and bringing glory to Afghanistan, ACB said.
Noorulhaq Malikzai expressed his appreciation for the support and belief shown by the ACB leadership throughout his tenure. He stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as the head of the selection committee for the esteemed Afghanistan Cricket Board. Due to personal and family commitments, I am unable to continue in this significant position. I have requested to continue my association with ACB as a member of the committee, and I am committed to providing my utmost cooperation to Mr. Asadullah Khan and the board.”
Sport
Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win WTC final
Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.
India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3.
But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the fifth day.
Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in an over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli for 49, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) then polished off the tail as Australia captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them, with Pat Cummins’s side now heading into next week’s first Ashes Test against England in buoyant mood.
But this result left India, defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for the first piece of global silverware in a decade, AFP reported.
Australia were in charge of this final from early on with both player-of-the-match Travis Head (163) and star batsman Steve Smith (121) making hundreds in a first-innings total of 469 after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss.
India were never on terms and they were left needing to make cricket history, with a target of 444 way in excess of the highest score made by any side to win in the fourth innings in 146 years of Test history — the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia at St John’s in 2003.
Brief scores
Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108)
India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83)
Australia 2nd Innings 270-8 dec (A Carey 66 no; R Jadeja 3-58)
India 2nd Innings 234 (N Lyon 4-41, S Boland 3-46)
Result: Australia won by 209 runs
Sport
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, just days ahead of their one-off Test against Bangladesh starting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on June 14.
Afghanistan is expected to start their three-day training session on Sunday as a part of the buildup for the Test that will run through until June 17.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team, which will be without star bowler Rashid Khan, who was given a break in order to recover from a back injury.
However, players like Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, and Nasir Jamal, who were part of the last Test squad against Zimbabwe in 2021, are in the squad.
Afghanistan,has featured in six Tests since their inception of the longest format of cricket back in 2018, and have registered three wins and lost as many games.
The touring side have a good memory against Bangladesh, as they managed a crushing 224-run win against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2019.
Iran beats Afghanistan in 2023 CAFA Nations Cup
Austrian man arrested in Afghanistan after traveling there in May
Seven die as cyclone barrels towards western India, Pakistan
Twenty-two U.S. troops injured in Syria helicopter mishap, U.S. says
Domestic medicines expo opens in Kabul
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
Tahawol: Criticism over world’s sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies
Tahawol: Detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three women accused of stealing jewelry arrested in Balkh
-
World5 days ago
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan, Turkmenistan sign accord to implement TAPI project
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Scientists document how space travel messes with the human brain
-
World5 days ago
US Senate panel approves measure to strip China of ‘developing’ status
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF concerned over report of aid group ban from Afghan education
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken describes IEA as ‘implacable enemy’ of Daesh
-
World4 days ago
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash