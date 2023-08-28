Sport
Cricket fans shocked at Naveen’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Cricket fans were shocked on Sunday when the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) unveiled the Asia Cup 2023 squad – minus star pacer, Naveen ul-Haq.
After his snub by the ACB, Naveen took to social media to publish a cryptic post. He posted a selfie across his social media profiles and captioned it: “No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you’ll never mistake it for light.”
Cricket experts have however spoken out about the move and say his aggression and game-changing abilities could have been a great addition to the Afghanistan side.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans expressed their disappointment over missing out on the chance to see a clash between Naveen and Virat Kohli – after the two players were involved in a heated argument in May in an IPL when Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Lucknow Super Giants. The moment escalated further after former Indian cricketer and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved.
The bout garnered major traction across social media, and fans were looking forward to both players facing one another once more in the Asia Cup. However, they were met with disappointment after Naveen was not named in Afghanistan’s squad for the tournament.
Cricktracker reported the reason for the star pacer being left out of the squad is unknown, however, it could be due to fitness reasons as the pacer has been struggling with injuries in recent months.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which starts on Wednesday, 30th August 2023.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, which includes experienced players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi among others.
The batting looks strong with the likes of Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, and Gulbdain Naib in the team. The pace bowling department comprises Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karim Janat, and Abdul Rahman while the spin bowling looks extremely potent with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi.
The tournament promises to be an exciting event as Afghanistan will no doubt look to take lessons from the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan that finished on Saturday. Pakistan clinched the series 3-0.
Afghanistan will start their campaign against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on 3rd September.
This year’s Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament, with matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will take part.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday August 30. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, Gulbdain Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, S Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, S Safi, Fazallahq Farooqi.
Featured
Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino, Roma slump to Verona loss
AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic struck to set Stefano Pioli’s side on their way to a 4-1 thrashing of Torino in their opening home game of the season in Serie A on Saturday, while Hellas Verona snatched a 2-1 victory over visitors AS Roma.
Pulisic’s opener, two Olivier Giroud penalties and a close-range lob by Theo Hernandez moved Milan provisionally top after they got off to a winning 2-0 start at Bologna on Monday.
“An excellent match, the weekly work made us level up,” Pioli told DAZN. “The team has made an important journey in recent years and top-level reinforcements have arrived… A good group is forming in terms of attitude, availability.”
U.S. international Pulisic looks set to become a new idol at the San Siro after his move from Chelsea as he put Milan ahead in the 33rd minute by firing home from close range in front of a capacity crowd for his second goal in two games, Reuters reported.
Torino defender Perr Schuurs temporarily spoiled the mood when he leveled three minutes later with a first-time effort but that was the visitors’ only shot on target all night.
Giroud restored Milan’s lead with a penalty minutes before halftime, calmly firing the ball into the roof of the net after the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball.
Hernandez chipped goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to add the third in first-half stoppage time following a couple of one-twos with Rafael Leao before Frenchman Giroud converted another spot kick in the second half after Schuurs’ foul on Leao.
Torino, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by newly-promoted Cagliari on Monday, lacked the ideas to pose any danger in front of Mike Maignan’s goal as Milan kept the ball and continued pushing to increase the scoreline.
Roma disappoint
Jose Mourinho’s Roma fell short at Verona who were quick to take the lead when midfielder Ondrej Duda scored from close range in less than four minutes after visiting goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved a fierce long-range shot by Filippo Terracciano.
Roma had a golden chance to equalize shortly after through midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who controlled the ball on the edge of the box but his low shot went inches wide, Reuters reported.
Instead, Verona doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through forward Cyril Ngonge who left the Milan defense standing as he netted on the counter with a solo run.
Algeria midfielder Houssem Aouar pulled one back for Roma after the break but the visitors were unable to rescue a draw despite Verona finishing with 10 men following an 84th minute red card for Isak Hien for a foul on Andrea Belotti.
Verona, who secured another season in Serie A via a relegation playoff last term, are provisionally second after winning their opening match at Empoli 1-0.
“We conceded an avoidable goal which intimidated us a bit … (but) these matches create mentality and a strong identity,” new Verona manager Marco Baroni told a press conference.
Roma, who were still without Mourinho as he serves a 10-day touchline ban for criticising a referee at the end of last season, have one point after being held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Salernitana last weekend.
Sport
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Sri Lanka on Friday suffered a major setback just days ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 as four of their cricketers, including pacer Dushamantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were rendered doubtful for the upcoming tournament because of injuries and COVID-19.
Chameera could be ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL) while leading spinner Hasaranga, who picked up a thigh injury ahead of the LPL final, could miss at least two matches, ESPNCricinfo reported.
Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Bangladesh on August 31 at Pallekele.
Adding to Sri Lanka’s woes, batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have been tested positive for COVID-19. Both Perera and Fernando are currently under observation and their inclusion in the squad will depend on the speed of their recovery.
The Sri Lankan team management said the duo contracted COVID-19 during the latter stages of the LPL 2023. They will have to return a negative test result to get included in the squad for the Asia Cup.
This year’s Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament, with matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will take part.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday August 30. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
