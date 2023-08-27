Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2023)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 starting from 30th August 2023.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, which includes experienced players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi among others.

The batting looks strong with the likes of Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, and Gulbdain Naib in the team. The pace bowling department comprises Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karim Janat, and Abdul Rahman while the spin bowling looks extremely potent with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi.

The tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday promises to be an exciting event as Afghanistan will no doubt look to take lessons from the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan that finished on Saturday. Pakistan clinched the series 3-0.

Afghanistan will start their campaign against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on 3rd September.

This year’s Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament, with matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will take part.

Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday August 30. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.

Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.

Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.

Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, Gulbdain Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, S Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, S Safi, Fazallahq Farooqi.