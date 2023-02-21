Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal 

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)

The Ministry of Finance said Monday that it has collected 100 billion Afghanis in revenue from customs during the 11 months of fiscal year 1401.

The ministry claims this is a record amount in the history of Afghan customs.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said that before the Islamic Emirate took over, the annual customs revenue did not exceed 72 billion Afghanis.

The ministry added that even though customs tariffs on basic foodstuffs have been cut to 68%, customs revenue has reached 100 billion afghanis before the end of the fiscal year (March 20).

The Ministry of Finance has claimed that the unprecedented increase in customs revenue shows that professional and committed personnel have been assigned to the directorate, that corruption has been eradicated and complete transparency has been established in customs affairs.

The Ministry of Finance had set the total budget for the fiscal year 1401 at 231 billion afghanis, of which about 203 billion afghanis is the normal budget and 27.9 billion afghanis is the development budget.