Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
China’s trade with Afghanistan has been growing fast and it may become the second-largest trading nation with Afghanistan in 2023 after Pakistan, a situation that bodes well for the continuation of the CPEC part of the Belt & Road Initiative into Afghanistan, as per Silk Road Briefing (SRB).
Silk Road Briefing provides global and regional intelligence to assist and monitor infrastructure, geopolitical, and structural developments, along with foreign investment opportunities along China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
According to China customs data, in December 2022, China imported goods worth $9.09 million from Afghanistan and exported goods worth $59 million, resulting in a positive trade balance for China of $49.9 million, SRB reported.
If these figures are projected as the 2023 average, then this would result in a bilateral trade figure of $816 million. Pakistan, currently the largest Afghani trade partner, achieved bilateral trade of $1.513 billion in 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
India, which has been in second place, had bilateral trade with Afghanistan of $545 million last year, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce.
Between December 2021 and December 2022, Chinese exports increased by 56.4 percent but imports slightly decreased by less than 1 percent. In December 2022 the top exports from Afghanistan to China were nuts, animal hair, semi-precious stones, dried fruits, and vegetable products.
In December 2022, the top exports of China to Afghanistan were synthetic filaments, yarn-woven fabrics, rubber tires, other synthetic fabrics, semiconductors, and unknown commodities, SRB reported.
Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) says the process of shipping goods via the Khaf-Herat railway line will begin in the first month of the new solar year, which starts on March 20.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, said Sunday that the construction of this railway line, which is 62 kilometers long, is underway.
“The project we are working on is the Khaf-Herat railway project. It is 62 km long and is connected to Iran,” said Sharafat.
“Inshallah, the work will be finished in a month and the shipment from Iran will start next year.”
ARA officials had already announced their plans to develop railway lines in different parts of the country with the aim of increasing accessibility for exports to regional countries and to countries further afield.
Economic experts meanwhile have emphasized the importance of railways in Afghanistan, saying that investment in this sector is important and will help reduce unemployment, increase exports, production and domestic revenues.
“Currently, the railway is a key means of transporting goods and the means of transportation to get goods from one place to another, and the railway is important for economic growth,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.
ARA meanwhile also announced a delegation of officials from Afghanistan and Iran will visit the Khaf-Herat railway line.
According to ARA, the Ghorian station has been officially handed over to Iran so that they can activate their technical offices and finish work on technical issues regarding the railway.
According to an ARA newsletter, the Iranian delegation has made a written commitment to send the first train carrying goods to Afghanistan before the new year begins.
Pakistani goods transported to Central Asia without any problems: Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Saturday that Pakistani goods are transported to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan without any problems.
Earlier, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Afghanistan offers immense opportunities in terms of realisation of Pakistan’s vision to becoming a trade and energy connectivity hub and integration of South, Central, and Western Asia.
However, she said the current political situation coupled with the threat of terrorism poses a challenge for the region. She said that the full potential of Pakistan’s relationship with the Central Asian Republics is largely unexplored due to the situation in Afghanistan.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, however, says that Pakistan’s goods are transported to Central Asian countries without any problems through Afghanistan.
“Countries that want to transit through Afghanistan should not worry at all. Any country that says there is insecurity in Afghanistan, we reject it completely. We assure the neighboring countries that we have secured the roads and there is no problem,” Abdulsalam Akhundzada said.
Investors also say that Afghanistan has played its transit role in the region to meet the economic needs of Central and South Asian countries.
“We have always had exports to Pakistan. Our goods, our fruits, our vegetables have been perished, but no one has so far said that the goods of the Pakistani businessmen have been stopped or damaged on the way to Afghanistan,” said Mirwais Hajizadeh, an investor.
Economic experts also say that considering the current economic situation in Afghanistan and the region, Kabul can play an important role in the economic relations of the countries and get huge profits from it.
“I think that since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, there has been tremendous progress in the security sector,” says Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs. “Afghanistan is ready for regional connectivity.”
