IEA drafts budget for next fiscal year

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the draft budget for the fiscal year 1402, starting March 20, has been prepared and will soon be sent to the offices of the deputy prime ministers for economic and administrative affairs.

According to the ministry, there has been an increase in the budget for next year against this year, and dozens of projects have been included in the draft.

“The Economic Commission has decided to allocate funds for projects where work has progressed 50%. After analyzing and reviewing, the Ministry of Finance selected 11 projects, which were also approved by the Economic Commission. Budgets have been considered for dozens of other small and large projects as well,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.

Economic experts say that the government should launch development projects soon after the budget is approved, and there should be no further delay in the implementation of construction projects.

“The funds for the development budget are obtained from the projects. With projects, people’s livelihood and well-being are provided. Projects cause production and production causes economic self-sufficiency,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs.

The Ministry of Finance says that despite the problems in boosting Afghanistan’s trade relations, they have managed to increase customs revenue to 100 billion Afghanis.

This comes as the economic situation has deteriorated in recent years. According to the United Nations, 28 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.