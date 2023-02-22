Business
IEA drafts budget for next fiscal year
The Ministry of Finance has announced that the draft budget for the fiscal year 1402, starting March 20, has been prepared and will soon be sent to the offices of the deputy prime ministers for economic and administrative affairs.
According to the ministry, there has been an increase in the budget for next year against this year, and dozens of projects have been included in the draft.
“The Economic Commission has decided to allocate funds for projects where work has progressed 50%. After analyzing and reviewing, the Ministry of Finance selected 11 projects, which were also approved by the Economic Commission. Budgets have been considered for dozens of other small and large projects as well,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.
Economic experts say that the government should launch development projects soon after the budget is approved, and there should be no further delay in the implementation of construction projects.
“The funds for the development budget are obtained from the projects. With projects, people’s livelihood and well-being are provided. Projects cause production and production causes economic self-sufficiency,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs.
The Ministry of Finance says that despite the problems in boosting Afghanistan’s trade relations, they have managed to increase customs revenue to 100 billion Afghanis.
This comes as the economic situation has deteriorated in recent years. According to the United Nations, 28 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
Business
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
Business
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
China’s trade with Afghanistan has been growing fast and it may become the second-largest trading nation with Afghanistan in 2023 after Pakistan, a situation that bodes well for the continuation of the CPEC part of the Belt & Road Initiative into Afghanistan, as per Silk Road Briefing (SRB).
Silk Road Briefing provides global and regional intelligence to assist and monitor infrastructure, geopolitical, and structural developments, along with foreign investment opportunities along China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
According to China customs data, in December 2022, China imported goods worth $9.09 million from Afghanistan and exported goods worth $59 million, resulting in a positive trade balance for China of $49.9 million, SRB reported.
If these figures are projected as the 2023 average, then this would result in a bilateral trade figure of $816 million. Pakistan, currently the largest Afghani trade partner, achieved bilateral trade of $1.513 billion in 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
India, which has been in second place, had bilateral trade with Afghanistan of $545 million last year, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce.
Between December 2021 and December 2022, Chinese exports increased by 56.4 percent but imports slightly decreased by less than 1 percent. In December 2022 the top exports from Afghanistan to China were nuts, animal hair, semi-precious stones, dried fruits, and vegetable products.
In December 2022, the top exports of China to Afghanistan were synthetic filaments, yarn-woven fabrics, rubber tires, other synthetic fabrics, semiconductors, and unknown commodities, SRB reported.
Business
Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) says the process of shipping goods via the Khaf-Herat railway line will begin in the first month of the new solar year, which starts on March 20.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, said Sunday that the construction of this railway line, which is 62 kilometers long, is underway.
“The project we are working on is the Khaf-Herat railway project. It is 62 km long and is connected to Iran,” said Sharafat.
“Inshallah, the work will be finished in a month and the shipment from Iran will start next year.”
ARA officials had already announced their plans to develop railway lines in different parts of the country with the aim of increasing accessibility for exports to regional countries and to countries further afield.
Economic experts meanwhile have emphasized the importance of railways in Afghanistan, saying that investment in this sector is important and will help reduce unemployment, increase exports, production and domestic revenues.
“Currently, the railway is a key means of transporting goods and the means of transportation to get goods from one place to another, and the railway is important for economic growth,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.
ARA meanwhile also announced a delegation of officials from Afghanistan and Iran will visit the Khaf-Herat railway line.
According to ARA, the Ghorian station has been officially handed over to Iran so that they can activate their technical offices and finish work on technical issues regarding the railway.
According to an ARA newsletter, the Iranian delegation has made a written commitment to send the first train carrying goods to Afghanistan before the new year begins.
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
IEA drafts budget for next fiscal year
Pakistani delegation says both sides ‘agreed to strengthen ties’ to fight terrorism
Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul
DAB welcomes US court decision to not use $3.5 billion to pay 9/11 victims
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eighteen Afghan migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria
-
Latest News5 days ago
Canadian MP calls for lifting restrictions on aid to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
-
Regional4 days ago
TTP warn of more attacks against police after Karachi compound raid
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed joins Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
-
Business2 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC