IEA sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining and infrastructure, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.
The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, commerce minister Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.
Afghanistan’s economy has been severely hampered since the IEA took over in 2021, sparking the international community to cut most development funding and enforce sanctions on the banking sector.
A series of attacks waged by Daesh has also left some investors worried.
Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several long term business plans including the consortium and special economic zones, and that it was working on ensuring security.
“Lots of discussions on security have taken place in cabinet meetings also, commissions have been established and … the hiding places (of militants) have been destroyed,” he said.
“The Islamic Emirate will ensure security and will support the private sector in the security field,” he said.
As well as mining and power projects, he said the consortium was eyeing the possibility of building a second tunnel through the Salang pass that connects Afghanistan’s north to the rest of the country, and a project to divert water from northern Panjshir province to the capital as well as re-building the main highway connecting Kabul to western Herat province.
IEA drafts budget for next fiscal year
The Ministry of Finance has announced that the draft budget for the fiscal year 1402, starting March 20, has been prepared and will soon be sent to the offices of the deputy prime ministers for economic and administrative affairs.
According to the ministry, there has been an increase in the budget for next year against this year, and dozens of projects have been included in the draft.
“The Economic Commission has decided to allocate funds for projects where work has progressed 50%. After analyzing and reviewing, the Ministry of Finance selected 11 projects, which were also approved by the Economic Commission. Budgets have been considered for dozens of other small and large projects as well,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.
Economic experts say that the government should launch development projects soon after the budget is approved, and there should be no further delay in the implementation of construction projects.
“The funds for the development budget are obtained from the projects. With projects, people’s livelihood and well-being are provided. Projects cause production and production causes economic self-sufficiency,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs.
The Ministry of Finance says that despite the problems in boosting Afghanistan’s trade relations, they have managed to increase customs revenue to 100 billion Afghanis.
This comes as the economic situation has deteriorated in recent years. According to the United Nations, 28 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
China’s trade with Afghanistan has been growing fast and it may become the second-largest trading nation with Afghanistan in 2023 after Pakistan, a situation that bodes well for the continuation of the CPEC part of the Belt & Road Initiative into Afghanistan, as per Silk Road Briefing (SRB).
Silk Road Briefing provides global and regional intelligence to assist and monitor infrastructure, geopolitical, and structural developments, along with foreign investment opportunities along China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
According to China customs data, in December 2022, China imported goods worth $9.09 million from Afghanistan and exported goods worth $59 million, resulting in a positive trade balance for China of $49.9 million, SRB reported.
If these figures are projected as the 2023 average, then this would result in a bilateral trade figure of $816 million. Pakistan, currently the largest Afghani trade partner, achieved bilateral trade of $1.513 billion in 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
India, which has been in second place, had bilateral trade with Afghanistan of $545 million last year, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce.
Between December 2021 and December 2022, Chinese exports increased by 56.4 percent but imports slightly decreased by less than 1 percent. In December 2022 the top exports from Afghanistan to China were nuts, animal hair, semi-precious stones, dried fruits, and vegetable products.
In December 2022, the top exports of China to Afghanistan were synthetic filaments, yarn-woven fabrics, rubber tires, other synthetic fabrics, semiconductors, and unknown commodities, SRB reported.
