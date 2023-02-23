IEA sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining and infrastructure, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, commerce minister Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.

Afghanistan’s economy has been severely hampered since the IEA took over in 2021, sparking the international community to cut most development funding and enforce sanctions on the banking sector.

A series of attacks waged by Daesh has also left some investors worried.

Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several long term business plans including the consortium and special economic zones, and that it was working on ensuring security.

“Lots of discussions on security have taken place in cabinet meetings also, commissions have been established and … the hiding places (of militants) have been destroyed,” he said.

“The Islamic Emirate will ensure security and will support the private sector in the security field,” he said.

As well as mining and power projects, he said the consortium was eyeing the possibility of building a second tunnel through the Salang pass that connects Afghanistan’s north to the rest of the country, and a project to divert water from northern Panjshir province to the capital as well as re-building the main highway connecting Kabul to western Herat province.