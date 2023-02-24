Business
Afghanistan’s exports reach more than $1.5 billion in last 10 months: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says efforts are underway to increase the country’s exports by expanding economic relations with regional countries.
According to MoIC officials, the country’s exports since the beginning of the solar year have reached one billion six hundred million dollars, which will increase by the end of the year.
“In the last ten months, we were able to export more than one billion and six hundred million dollars, most of which are exported to Pakistan, India, Iran, China and Russia,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“The most exported items were coal, cotton, asafetida and raisins.”
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) meanwhile has said that the increase in exports depends on the facilities for traders, but even so, the extent of exports will reach two billion dollars in the future.
“Our exports are good and fortunately, it is better than last year,” said Khan Jan Alkozai a member of ACCI, adding that efforts are underway to increase the extent of exports to two billion dollars.
Economic experts also believe that a large part of economic growth is related to private-sector investment and it is the duty of the government to boost the investment process in the country.
According to them, if the country’s banking system was not sanctioned by the international community and businessmen could make their business transactions through the banking system, the country’s economic situation would be different from today.
IEA sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining and infrastructure, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.
The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, commerce minister Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.
Afghanistan’s economy has been severely hampered since the IEA took over in 2021, sparking the international community to cut most development funding and enforce sanctions on the banking sector.
A series of attacks waged by Daesh has also left some investors worried.
Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several long term business plans including the consortium and special economic zones, and that it was working on ensuring security.
“Lots of discussions on security have taken place in cabinet meetings also, commissions have been established and … the hiding places (of militants) have been destroyed,” he said.
“The Islamic Emirate will ensure security and will support the private sector in the security field,” he said.
As well as mining and power projects, he said the consortium was eyeing the possibility of building a second tunnel through the Salang pass that connects Afghanistan’s north to the rest of the country, and a project to divert water from northern Panjshir province to the capital as well as re-building the main highway connecting Kabul to western Herat province.
IEA drafts budget for next fiscal year
The Ministry of Finance has announced that the draft budget for the fiscal year 1402, starting March 20, has been prepared and will soon be sent to the offices of the deputy prime ministers for economic and administrative affairs.
According to the ministry, there has been an increase in the budget for next year against this year, and dozens of projects have been included in the draft.
“The Economic Commission has decided to allocate funds for projects where work has progressed 50%. After analyzing and reviewing, the Ministry of Finance selected 11 projects, which were also approved by the Economic Commission. Budgets have been considered for dozens of other small and large projects as well,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.
Economic experts say that the government should launch development projects soon after the budget is approved, and there should be no further delay in the implementation of construction projects.
“The funds for the development budget are obtained from the projects. With projects, people’s livelihood and well-being are provided. Projects cause production and production causes economic self-sufficiency,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs.
The Ministry of Finance says that despite the problems in boosting Afghanistan’s trade relations, they have managed to increase customs revenue to 100 billion Afghanis.
This comes as the economic situation has deteriorated in recent years. According to the United Nations, 28 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
