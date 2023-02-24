Afghanistan’s exports reach more than $1.5 billion in last 10 months: MoIC

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says efforts are underway to increase the country’s exports by expanding economic relations with regional countries.

According to MoIC officials, the country’s exports since the beginning of the solar year have reached one billion six hundred million dollars, which will increase by the end of the year.

“In the last ten months, we were able to export more than one billion and six hundred million dollars, most of which are exported to Pakistan, India, Iran, China and Russia,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the MoIC.

“The most exported items were coal, cotton, asafetida and raisins.”

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) meanwhile has said that the increase in exports depends on the facilities for traders, but even so, the extent of exports will reach two billion dollars in the future.

“Our exports are good and fortunately, it is better than last year,” said Khan Jan Alkozai a member of ACCI, adding that efforts are underway to increase the extent of exports to two billion dollars.

Economic experts also believe that a large part of economic growth is related to private-sector investment and it is the duty of the government to boost the investment process in the country.

According to them, if the country’s banking system was not sanctioned by the international community and businessmen could make their business transactions through the banking system, the country’s economic situation would be different from today.