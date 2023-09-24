DABS ‘draws up’ five-year plan to increase electricity supply

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility company, has said a five-year plan has been drawn up to address the electricity shortage problem in the country.

Company’s officials said that based on this plan, 710 megawatts of electricity will be produced from domestic resources in the next 5 years, and that a 500 kV power line from Turkmenistan will also be connected.

“Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat is responsible for supplying electricity to the citizens, and we have prepared a 5-year plan for electricity production, and to solve the problems in the electricity sector, investment in this sector is also expanding,” Hekmatullah Maiwandi, DABS’ spokesman, said.

Businessmen say that electricity demands are increasing, especially by businesses.

“Given the current electricity situation in the country, I don’t think there will be enough electricity in two years. Security prevails and investment is increasing, and the number of customers of Breshna company is also increasing,” Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said.

“In our country, the demand for electricity is increasing day by day, and the government, especially the Breshna company, should take serious measures to solve this problem,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the Union of Industrialists, said.

Around 80 percent of Afghanistan’s electricity is imported from neighboring countries, mainly Uzbekistan.