Malaysian PM calls on IEA to overturn restrictions against women and girls

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to scrap discriminatory policies against women and girls in Afghanistan.

Addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly this past week, he stated that denying women and girls the right to education is a violation of Islamic teachings.

He said his country is committed to the people-to-people relations with Afghanistan, and these relations will continue through humanitarian assistance. He added: “Malaysia is deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”

A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also told the IEA during a visit to Kabul recently that education is a duty for both men and women based on the consensus of Islamic scholars.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring women’s rights within the framework of Islamic Sharia and have also said that educational and educational restrictions against girls are not permanent.