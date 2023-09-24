Latest News
Malaysian PM calls on IEA to overturn restrictions against women and girls
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to scrap discriminatory policies against women and girls in Afghanistan.
Addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly this past week, he stated that denying women and girls the right to education is a violation of Islamic teachings.
He said his country is committed to the people-to-people relations with Afghanistan, and these relations will continue through humanitarian assistance. He added: “Malaysia is deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”
A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also told the IEA during a visit to Kabul recently that education is a duty for both men and women based on the consensus of Islamic scholars.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring women’s rights within the framework of Islamic Sharia and have also said that educational and educational restrictions against girls are not permanent.
DABS ‘draws up’ five-year plan to increase electricity supply
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility company, has said a five-year plan has been drawn up to address the electricity shortage problem in the country.
Company’s officials said that based on this plan, 710 megawatts of electricity will be produced from domestic resources in the next 5 years, and that a 500 kV power line from Turkmenistan will also be connected.
“Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat is responsible for supplying electricity to the citizens, and we have prepared a 5-year plan for electricity production, and to solve the problems in the electricity sector, investment in this sector is also expanding,” Hekmatullah Maiwandi, DABS’ spokesman, said.
Businessmen say that electricity demands are increasing, especially by businesses.
“Given the current electricity situation in the country, I don’t think there will be enough electricity in two years. Security prevails and investment is increasing, and the number of customers of Breshna company is also increasing,” Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said.
“In our country, the demand for electricity is increasing day by day, and the government, especially the Breshna company, should take serious measures to solve this problem,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the Union of Industrialists, said.
Around 80 percent of Afghanistan’s electricity is imported from neighboring countries, mainly Uzbekistan.
Ministry to ‘fully equip’ laboratories and other university faculties
The Ministry of Higher Education says over the next five years, well-equipped facilities, including laboratories, will be built for all academic fields of universities.
In a press conference on Saturday, the scientific deputy minister of higher education Lotfullah Khairkhah said that science laboratories and education faculties will be equipped with the necessary equipment by the end of this year.
Khairkhah said there are no obstacles in the advancement of science and emphasized that universities should meet the adaptive needs of a society, system and country.
More than 350 professors and experts from public and private universities of the country attended this meeting.
They have been asked to draw up lists of supplies and equipment needed so that the ministry can make decisions.
“Certainly, fifty percent of the work that the students of the science department should perform is in the laboratory; by providing this list of materials and equipment, it will certainly be considered a very important and valuable step in the development of science in Afghanistan,” said a university professor who attended the conference.
The meeting of the national program for the revision and development of educational curricula of Afghan universities was held with the aim of developing the university curricula.
The ministry said recently that the curricula of most academic fields have now been revised.
Lead mining ‘exploration’ starts in Herat
Herat local administration has started the survey and exploration of lead mines in this province and the contracting company is supposed to start the process of surveying these mines.
In a meeting, local officials said that about 13 types of minerals have been discovered in Herat; therefore, the central government will have big economic plans for this province.
“Thirteen types of minerals have been discovered in Herat province, and if investment is made in this section, it will solve 90 percent of the country’s economic problems, inshallah, said Fazel Ahmad Munib Khamosh, head of mines and petroleum in Herat.
Meanwhile, Herat’s governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar also said that if the people and officials join hands together and defend the implementation of these projects from the companies that contract with the Islamic Emirate, it will have a positive effect not only on the economic of Herat but also on the economy of the whole country.
Local officials have emphasized that the local people will benefit first from these mining projects.
The contracting companies are obliged to implement social services and public benefit projects in the areas where there are mines, officials said.
The contract company said that it has started the exploration process of lead mines, but it is going to spend about 15 million AFN in Adraskan district to improve social services and build public benefit projects.
