Afghanistan should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations: Saudi FM

Afghanistan should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations and women in the country should have access to education and employment, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Saturday.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Faisal called on countries to step up efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

“We reaffirm the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan and that it should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations. We call for respect for the rights of the Afghan people including [the] right of women to education and employment, and we call for stepping up international and regional efforts to revive humanitarian and economic aid to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people,” Faisal said.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to not allowing anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against the security of any other country.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in New York that the upcoming Moscow format in Kazan will be about how neighboring countries can help Afghanistan.

Norway’s Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim said her country engages with the IEA.

“If this can help to address the dire humanitarian situation especially for women and girls who are being deprived of education and the future, it is worth the attempts,” she said.