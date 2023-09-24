IEA’s army now totals 170,000: MoD’s Inspector General

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)

Ministry of Defense (MoD) Inspector General Latifullah Hakimi says the Islamic Emirate’s army now totals 170,000 personnel.

Speaking at an event on Sunday in Herat, attended by a group of university professors, writers, poets and others, Hakimi said that all these forces are equipped with military uniforms and efforts are being made to improve security even further.

“We have 170,000 soldiers in the framework of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, organized, coherent and uniform soldiers,” he said.

At the event, some jihadi commanders also criticized the non-payment of pensions of former soldiers.

They said that there is a need to re-recruit former Mujahideen into the ranks of the current army and to pay the pensions of officers and soldiers who are registered with the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Herat’s Information and Culture Department Head Naeemulhaq Haqqani once again asked politicians and educated personalities of the country to return to their homeland.

“The Islamic system is not looking for opposition, it is looking for agreement. The message of general amnesty has not been closed yet, the message of amnesty is still open, whoever returns to his country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will embrace him,” said Haqqani.