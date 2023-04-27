Connect with us

DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, said Thursday that one of two electrical circuits feeding Kabul and other provinces with imported electricity has been repaired.

According to DABS officials, technical staff from Afghanistan Electricity Company are working to restore the second circuit.

Kabul was plunged into darkness on Wednesday night due to the power outage caused by circuit faults.

DABS said technicians have reconnected the 220 KV line between Pule-e-Khumri and Kabul.

“Serious work is going on to connect the second circuit, the second circuit will be connected as soon as possible and the process of imported electricity will return to normal,” DABS said.

DABS said that its Chief Operating Officer Safiullah Ahmadzai has been with the technical teams to help reconnect the power.

Afghans in Sudan evacuated to Saudi Arabia: IEA

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Thursday said that Afghan citizens in Sudan have been evacuated to Saudi Arabia.

The IEA’s foreign ministry said in a statement that with the cooperation of Saudi Arabian authorities, “we were able to evacuate the first group of Afghans trapped in Sudan.”

According to the statement the Afghans were taken to Jeddah and will soon return to Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate is deeply grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its assistance in this regard,” read the statement.

“We assure our compatriots that our efforts are ongoing for the safe evacuation of other trapped Afghans in Sudan and we are using all the possibilities [available] in this regard,” the ministry said.

This comes after the foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that at least 120 Afghan citizens were trapped in the Sudan war.

Speaking on Sunday at a gathering in Khost province, Muttaqi said he was working on how to protect the Afghans trapped in Sudan. However, he did not elaborate further.

As the conflict between the two rival factions of the Sudanese armed forces escalated in Khartoum last week, many countries scrambled to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens.

Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

Security officials in Balkh province say that 11 people were killed and nine others were injured in a traffic accident in Balkh province.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman for Balkh police, says the incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Shadian village in Nahri Shahi district of Balkh province.

Waziri says that the victims include women and children.

UN Security Council set to condemn IEA crackdown on Afghan women

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

The UN Security Council is set to vote on Thursday to condemn a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan.

The resolution will also call on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to “swiftly reverse” its crackdown on the rights of women and girls.

The resolution to be voted on – drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan and seen by Reuters – describes the ban as “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations” and asserts “the indispensable role of women in Afghan society.”

Diplomats said it is expected to be adopted. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.

The draft resolution says the ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”

Earlier this month the IEA began enforcing the ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. after stopping most women working for humanitarian aid groups in December. Since toppling the Western-backed government in 2021, they have also tightened controls on women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing girls’ high schools.

The IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law and officials have said decisions on female aid workers are an “internal issue.”

The draft Security Council resolution demands all parties allow full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access “regardless of gender” and “stresses the urgent need to continue addressing the dire economic and humanitarian situation.”

It also “recognizes the need to help address the substantial challenges facing Afghanistan’s economy, including through efforts to enable the use of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the benefit of the Afghan people.”

The United States froze billions of the bank’s reserves held in the U.S. and later transferred half of the money to a trust fund in Switzerland overseen by U.S., Swiss and Afghan trustees.

The draft resolution also stresses “the critical importance” of the United Nations’s continued presence across Afghanistan.

