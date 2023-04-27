DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, said Thursday that one of two electrical circuits feeding Kabul and other provinces with imported electricity has been repaired.

According to DABS officials, technical staff from Afghanistan Electricity Company are working to restore the second circuit.

Kabul was plunged into darkness on Wednesday night due to the power outage caused by circuit faults.

DABS said technicians have reconnected the 220 KV line between Pule-e-Khumri and Kabul.

“Serious work is going on to connect the second circuit, the second circuit will be connected as soon as possible and the process of imported electricity will return to normal,” DABS said.

DABS said that its Chief Operating Officer Safiullah Ahmadzai has been with the technical teams to help reconnect the power.