More than 290 injured in Kandahar accidents over Eid: officials

Kandahar officials say more than 290 people were injured in traffic accidents over Eid ul-Fitr in the province.

According to officials, 135 traffic accidents occurred over the three-day Eid holidays.

Abdul Haleem Hussaini, the head of Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, said that a total of 293 people were injured.

“All these injured have been treated; nurses, doctors, female personnel have all treated them,” said Hussaini.

Mohammad Ayyub Ayyubi, Kandahar’s traffic management chief, said that despite precautionary measures in the province, 67 accidents happened in Kandahar city and 68 traffic accidents happened in the districts.

A number of injured people blamed the accidents on reckless drivers.

In the latest traffic incident, six people died and 18 others were reportedly injured after a mini-bus overturned on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

In another traffic incident in Balkh province, 11 people died and 9 others were injured, officials said.