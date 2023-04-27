Latest News
More than 290 injured in Kandahar accidents over Eid: officials
Kandahar officials say more than 290 people were injured in traffic accidents over Eid ul-Fitr in the province.
According to officials, 135 traffic accidents occurred over the three-day Eid holidays.
Abdul Haleem Hussaini, the head of Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, said that a total of 293 people were injured.
“All these injured have been treated; nurses, doctors, female personnel have all treated them,” said Hussaini.
Mohammad Ayyub Ayyubi, Kandahar’s traffic management chief, said that despite precautionary measures in the province, 67 accidents happened in Kandahar city and 68 traffic accidents happened in the districts.
A number of injured people blamed the accidents on reckless drivers.
In the latest traffic incident, six people died and 18 others were reportedly injured after a mini-bus overturned on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.
In another traffic incident in Balkh province, 11 people died and 9 others were injured, officials said.
Afghanistan’s security restored, no incidents reported over Eid: Muttaqi
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the country’s security has been restored and citizens can travel from one province to another “without any fear”.
During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi said that now Afghans can safely visit remote areas of the country.
He said no security incidents were recorded over Eid ul-Fitr, which was a clear sign of security.
“We don’t have any reports of sadness, pain, or war, not in the provinces, not in the districts, not in the center, which is very good news for us,” said Muttaqi.
Referring to the country’s economic situation and the stability of the afghani currency against the US dollar, Muttaqi said that unlike many countries, not only did the value of the afghani currency remain stable against the US dollar, but at times it even strengthened.
Meanwhile, some experts say the more governance improves, the more facilities and improvements will be established.
This comes amid efforts by the IEA to resolve the challenges faced by the country – despite ongoing sanctions and frozen foreign reserves.
Kabul has repeatedly called on the world to lift economic sanctions, but the international community has not yet done so.
DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, said Thursday that one of two electrical circuits feeding Kabul and other provinces with imported electricity has been repaired.
According to DABS officials, technical staff from Afghanistan Electricity Company are working to restore the second circuit.
Kabul was plunged into darkness on Wednesday night due to the power outage caused by circuit faults.
DABS said technicians have reconnected the 220 KV line between Pule-e-Khumri and Kabul.
“Serious work is going on to connect the second circuit, the second circuit will be connected as soon as possible and the process of imported electricity will return to normal,” DABS said.
DABS said that its Chief Operating Officer Safiullah Ahmadzai has been with the technical teams to help reconnect the power.
Afghans in Sudan evacuated to Saudi Arabia: IEA
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Thursday said that Afghan citizens in Sudan have been evacuated to Saudi Arabia.
The IEA’s foreign ministry said in a statement that with the cooperation of Saudi Arabian authorities, “we were able to evacuate the first group of Afghans trapped in Sudan.”
According to the statement the Afghans were taken to Jeddah and will soon return to Afghanistan.
“The Islamic Emirate is deeply grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its assistance in this regard,” read the statement.
“We assure our compatriots that our efforts are ongoing for the safe evacuation of other trapped Afghans in Sudan and we are using all the possibilities [available] in this regard,” the ministry said.
This comes after the foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that at least 120 Afghan citizens were trapped in the Sudan war.
Speaking on Sunday at a gathering in Khost province, Muttaqi said he was working on how to protect the Afghans trapped in Sudan. However, he did not elaborate further.
As the conflict between the two rival factions of the Sudanese armed forces escalated in Khartoum last week, many countries scrambled to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens.
