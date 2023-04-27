Afghanistan’s security restored, no incidents reported over Eid: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the country’s security has been restored and citizens can travel from one province to another “without any fear”.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi said that now Afghans can safely visit remote areas of the country.

He said no security incidents were recorded over Eid ul-Fitr, which was a clear sign of security.

“We don’t have any reports of sadness, pain, or war, not in the provinces, not in the districts, not in the center, which is very good news for us,” said Muttaqi.

Referring to the country’s economic situation and the stability of the afghani currency against the US dollar, Muttaqi said that unlike many countries, not only did the value of the afghani currency remain stable against the US dollar, but at times it even strengthened.

Meanwhile, some experts say the more governance improves, the more facilities and improvements will be established.

This comes amid efforts by the IEA to resolve the challenges faced by the country – despite ongoing sanctions and frozen foreign reserves.

Kabul has repeatedly called on the world to lift economic sanctions, but the international community has not yet done so.