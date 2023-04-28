Latest News
Security Council condemns IEA ban on Afghan women working for UN
The U.N. Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on IEA leaders to “swiftly reverse” a crackdown on the rights of women and girls, Reuters reported.
The resolution – drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan – describes the ban as “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations,” asserts “the indispensable role of women in Afghan society” and says the ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
UAE U.N. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said more than 90 countries co-sponsored the resolution “from Afghanistan’s immediate neighbourhood, from the Muslim world and from all corners of the earth.”
“This … support makes our fundamental message today even more significant – the world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society,” she told the council.
The Security Council vote came days before a planned international meeting in Doha on May 1-2 on Afghanistan. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene behind closed doors special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries to work on a unified approach to dealing with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
“We will not stand for the Taliban’s repression of women and girls,” Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, told the council. “These decisions are indefensible. They are not seen anywhere else in the world.”
“The Taliban [IEA] edicts are causing irreparable damage to Afghanistan.”
Earlier this month the IEA began enforcing the ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. after stopping most women working for humanitarian aid groups in December. Since toppling the Western-backed government in 2021, they have also tightened controls on women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing girls’ high schools.
The IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. IEA officials said decisions on female aid workers are an “internal issue.”
The Security Council resolution also recognizes the need to address substantial challenges facing Afghanistan’s economy, including through using assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the benefit of the Afghan people, Reuters reported.
The United States froze billions of the bank’s reserves held in the U.S. and later transferred half of the money to a trust fund in Switzerland overseen by U.S., Swiss and Afghan trustees.
“As of today, what we have seen is only that assets have been transferred from one account to another, but not a single penny returned to the Afghan people,” China’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Geng Shuang told the council.
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also called for the return of the Afghan Central Bank assets.
Afghanistan’s security restored, no incidents reported over Eid: Muttaqi
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the country’s security has been restored and citizens can travel from one province to another “without any fear”.
During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi said that now Afghans can safely visit remote areas of the country.
He said no security incidents were recorded over Eid ul-Fitr, which was a clear sign of security.
“We don’t have any reports of sadness, pain, or war, not in the provinces, not in the districts, not in the center, which is very good news for us,” said Muttaqi.
Referring to the country’s economic situation and the stability of the afghani currency against the US dollar, Muttaqi said that unlike many countries, not only did the value of the afghani currency remain stable against the US dollar, but at times it even strengthened.
Meanwhile, some experts say the more governance improves, the more facilities and improvements will be established.
This comes amid efforts by the IEA to resolve the challenges faced by the country – despite ongoing sanctions and frozen foreign reserves.
Kabul has repeatedly called on the world to lift economic sanctions, but the international community has not yet done so.
More than 290 injured in Kandahar accidents over Eid: officials
Kandahar officials say more than 290 people were injured in traffic accidents over Eid ul-Fitr in the province.
According to officials, 135 traffic accidents occurred over the three-day Eid holidays.
Abdul Haleem Hussaini, the head of Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, said that a total of 293 people were injured.
“All these injured have been treated; nurses, doctors, female personnel have all treated them,” said Hussaini.
Mohammad Ayyub Ayyubi, Kandahar’s traffic management chief, said that despite precautionary measures in the province, 67 accidents happened in Kandahar city and 68 traffic accidents happened in the districts.
A number of injured people blamed the accidents on reckless drivers.
In the latest traffic incident, six people died and 18 others were reportedly injured after a mini-bus overturned on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.
In another traffic incident in Balkh province, 11 people died and 9 others were injured, officials said.
DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, said Thursday that one of two electrical circuits feeding Kabul and other provinces with imported electricity has been repaired.
According to DABS officials, technical staff from Afghanistan Electricity Company are working to restore the second circuit.
Kabul was plunged into darkness on Wednesday night due to the power outage caused by circuit faults.
DABS said technicians have reconnected the 220 KV line between Pule-e-Khumri and Kabul.
“Serious work is going on to connect the second circuit, the second circuit will be connected as soon as possible and the process of imported electricity will return to normal,” DABS said.
DABS said that its Chief Operating Officer Safiullah Ahmadzai has been with the technical teams to help reconnect the power.
