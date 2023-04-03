Latest News
Daesh threat in Afghanistan is ‘propaganda’: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the activities of the Daesh group in Afghanistan have been curbed and the group is being destroyed.
In an interview with state-run TV RTA, Mujahid emphasized that some countries are trying to magnify and abuse the negative propaganda of Daesh threats in Afghanistan.
He did not name a specific country, but added that the enlargement of Daesh is not in the interest of these countries.
“Some countries that accuse them [Daesh] of their activities or say Daesh has become more active and is a threat to the world after six months, this is nothing but propaganda that we reject,” said Mujahid.
“Even though the same countries themselves want to work to magnify the sinister phenomenon and sedition [Daesh], they want to pretend that Daesh is a big phenomenon and a big danger and exploit their existence again,” he added.
“Either against the people of Afghanistan or against the regime.”
Mujahid meanwhile said that the interactions between the IEA and the countries are on an official level, but he emphasized that the influence of the powerful countries of the world has caused other countries not to recognize the Islamic Emirate in a practical way.
“All the countries of the world have their own political etiquettes, and they also have their own etiquettes due to the fact that they have relations. The powerful countries of the world naturally influence all countries, especially the third world countries,” he said.
“These political etiquettes maybe the factor that the Islamic countries have not yet recognized the Islamic Emirate, either in practice or in declaration.”
Some political experts believe that countries are influenced by the decision of the US in terms of recognizing the Islamic Emirate, and this has caused no country, including the Islamic countries, to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
IEA and Iran officials discuss handover of Iranian prisoners
The Iranian embassy in Kabul said in a statement on Sunday that its deputy ambassador, Sayed Hasan Murtazavi, met with the Islamic Emirate’s Attorney General, Mawlavi Shamsuddin Pahlavan to discuss judicial and legal cooperation and the process of handing Iranian prisoners in Afghanistan over to Iranian authorities.
According to the statement, the IEA’s Attorney General promised that the process of handing over the prisoners to Iran’s judicial authorities would begin soon. The statement also noted that the IEA is carefully following the demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of the “expansion of relations and commonalities between the two countries”.
“For Tehran, the follow-up of issues related to Iranian prisoners in Afghanistan was accompanied by disturbances in the past, but we hope that in the current conditions, the problems of Iranian prisoners are solved in the shortest possible time so they can return to Iran,” Iran’s deputy ambassador to Kabul said.
The Iranian embassy has reported that around 6,000 Afghan prisoners are currently serving their sentences in Iranian prisons, and 857 Afghan prisoners have been handed over to the IEA officials with the agreement of both sides. The Islamic Emirate has thanked Iran for the release of the prisoners and demanded the continuation of the process of examining the remaining cases related to Afghan citizens.
Latest News
IEA bans vehicles with tinted windows
The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says supreme leader Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada has issued an order prohibiting vehicles from having blacked-out windows.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, the decision to ban vehicles with tinted windows was issued during a ministry meeting and based on the order of Akhundzada.
The ministry stated that blacked-out windows “disrupt public safety and create problems for people to identify the vehicle occupants.”
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan aid packages in Kabul city
Bayat Foundation on Sunday distributed much needed food aid to hundreds of needy families in Kabul in order to assist them through the holy month of Ramazan.
Officials from the foundation said that the donations include flour, rice and oil, and that the campaign will continue until the end of Ramazan. The officials added that they plan to distribute aid to other provinces across the country.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s campaigns, and because of the holy month of Ramazan, we distribute this type of aid every year,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Fortunately, today in the city of Kabul, we are distributing a quantity of food, which includes flour, oil and rice, to a number of deserving people,” he added.
“Bayat Foundation’s assistance continues in Kabul and in other provinces of the country.”
These food packages were distributed to those who were identified as needy people in a survey.
The needy families meanwhile have thanked Bayat Foundation and in turn called on other organizations to also step forward and help those in need.
“We would like to thank the Bayat Foundation for helping poor people in this month of Ramazan,” said one recipient.
“Inshallah, may God give them success and rewards to help more poor people of Afghanistan,” said another recipient.
Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has continued to help the people of Afghanistan.
In addition to providing humanitarian relief to needy people during the harsh winter months, the foundation also provides food parcels during Ramazan each year.
Among a long list of humanitarian projects the foundation undertakes, the organization also assists in times of disaster where it provides both emergency medical care and relief to victims of natural disasters such as floods, avalanches and earthquakes.
Daesh threat in Afghanistan is ‘propaganda’: Mujahid
IEA and Iran officials discuss handover of Iranian prisoners
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis power Bangalore to IPL win over Mumbai
IEA bans vehicles with tinted windows
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan aid packages in Kabul city
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Tahawol: Concerns over aid cuts discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s new foreign strategy against world discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Saar: Holding SCO meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
-
Health4 days ago
Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA hoping to increase the number of soldiers to as many as 200,000 by end of this solar year
-
Latest News5 days ago
645 families across seven Afghan provinces affected by rains, floods: OCHA
-
Regional4 days ago
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Defense Secretary has ‘no regrets’ over chaotic US withdrawal
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Rising Antarctic ice melt will dramatically slow global ocean flows, study finds
-
World4 days ago
Fire on Philippine ferry kills 29, including children; 225 rescued