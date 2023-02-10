Regional
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000
Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria three days ago as the death toll passed 20,000 on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The rescue of a 2-year-old boy after 79 hours trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, and several other people raised spirits among weary search crews. But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of towns and cities.
According to Reuters the death toll across both countries has now surpassed the more than 17,000 killed in 1999 when a similarly powerful earthquake hit northwest Turkey.
A Turkish official said the disaster posed “very serious difficulties” for the holding of an election scheduled for May 14 in which President Tayyip Erdogan has been expected to face his toughest challenge in two decades in power.
With anger simmering over delays in the delivery of aid and getting the rescue effort underway, the disaster is likely to play into the vote if it goes ahead.
The first U.N. convoy carrying aid to stricken Syrians crossed over the border from Turkey.
In Syria’s Idlib province, Munira Mohammad, a mother of four who fled Aleppo after the quake, said: “It is all children here, and we need heating and supplies. Last night we couldn’t sleep because it was so cold. It is very bad.”
Hundreds of thousands of people in both countries have been left homeless in the middle of winter. Many have camped out in makeshift shelters in supermarket car parks, mosques, roadsides or amid the ruins, often desperate for food, water and heat, read the report.
Some 40% of buildings in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, epicentre of the tremor, are damaged, according to a preliminary report by Turkey’s Bogazici University.
ROADSIDE CAMPFIRES
At a gas station near the Turkish town of Kemalpasa, people picked through cardboard boxes of donated clothes. In the port city of Iskenderun, Reuters journalists saw people huddled round campfires on roadsides and in wrecked garages and warehouses.
Authorities say some 6,500 buildings in Turkey collapsed and countless more were damaged, Reuters reported.
The death toll in Turkey rose to 17,406, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. In Syria, already devastated by nearly 12 years of civil war, more than 3,300 people have died, according to the government and a rescue service in the rebel-held northwest.
In the devastated Syrian town of Jandaris, Ibrahim Khalil Menkaween walked in the rubble-strewn streets clutching a white body bag. He said he had lost seven members of his family, including his wife and two of his brothers.
“I’m holding this bag for when they bring out my brother, and my brother’s young son, and both of their wives, so we can pack them in bags,” he said. “The situation is very bad. And there is no aid.”
Turkish officials say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. In Syria, people were killed as far south as Hama, 250 km from the epicenter, Reuters reported.
Rescue crews looked for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the dark in the city of Adiyaman with temperatures below freezing, Turkish broadcasters showed.
Teams frequently called for silence, asking all vehicles and generators to be turned off and reporters to keep quiet as they listened for sounds of anyone alive under the concrete blocks.
There were still some signs of hope.
A 2-year-old boy was picked out of the rubble by a Romanian and Polish rescue team in Hatay 79 hours after the earthquake, video released by Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) on Thursday showed.
The boy, wearing a blue, white and black striped sweater, cried as he was gently lifted from the hole where he had been trapped. He was carried away on a blanket. No other details were immediately available.
Another video from IHH showed a helmeted and dust-streaked rescuer weeping with emotion after successfully freeing a little girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, read the report.
Many in Turkey have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped – sometimes even as they could hear cries for help.
After facing criticism over the initial response, Erdogan said on a visit to the area on Wednesday that operations were now working normally and promised no one would be left homeless.
Nevertheless, the disaster will pose an additional challenge to the long-ruling president in the election.
Greece sent thousands of tents, beds and blankets on Thursday to help those left homeless by the quake, in an act of solidarity with a neighbour that is a NATO ally but also a historic foe.
Israeli satellite intelligence was helping map the disaster zones in Turkey with mapping capabilities predominantly used for special operations, the Israeli military said.
SYRIA OVERWHELMED
In Syria, relief efforts are complicated by a conflict that has partitioned the country and wrecked its infrastructure.
The U.N. aid convoy entered Syria at the Bab Al Hawa crossing – a lifeline for accessing opposition-controlled areas where some 4 million people, many displaced by the war, were already relying on humanitarian aid.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pushed for more humanitarian access to northwestern Syria, saying he would be “very happy” if the United Nations could use more than one border crossing to deliver help, Reuters reported.
The Syrian government views the delivery of aid to the rebel-held northwest from Turkey as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Syrian civil defence said at least 2,030 people were killed in opposition-held northwest Syria, and the government has reported 1,347 deaths, read the report.
Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday admitted the government lacked capability and equipment but blamed the war and Western sanctions.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has chaired emergency meetings on the earthquake but has not addressed the nation in a speech or news conference.
Regional
India will never abandon Afghanistan: Doval at Moscow meeting
Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), participated in the 5th Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday and said India would never abandon Afghanistan.
Security chiefs from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were invited by Russia to the Moscow Format Meeting to discuss various Afghanistan-related topics, including security and the humanitarian crisis.
Doval said in the meeting “Afghanistan is passing through a difficult phase. India has a historical and special relationship with Afghanistan. The well-being and humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan are India’s foremost priorities. This will continue to guide our approach.”
He added that India has extended its humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and has so far sent 40,000 tons of wheat, 60 tons of medication, 500,000 Covid vaccinations, winter clothing, and tons of disaster relief.
“India’s technical team is overseeing our humanitarian assistance program. Standing with Aghans, India has granted new scholarships to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 Afghan girls, during the past two years,” he said.
Doval also stated that “no country should be allowed to use Afghanistan’s soil to export terrorism and radicalization.”
He also emphasized the need for security cooperation of all the regional countries at the conference to deal with the emerging security challenges in the country, such as Daesh and other terror outfits.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was not present at the Moscow security summit.
However, Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, had asked the member countries to allow the IEA envoy to attend the meeting.
Regional
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000
The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 15,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey’s disaster management agency said Thursday.
The agency said 12,391 people had been confirmed killed in Turkey after Monday’s early morning earthquake and series of aftershocks, which brought down thousands of buildings in southeastern Turkey, Associated Press reported.
On the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 people have been reported to have been killed.
Rescue workers continued to pull living people from the damaged buildings but hope was starting to fade amid freezing temperatures.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province on Wednesday, where residents have criticized the government’s efforts, saying rescuers were slow to arrive.
Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for reelection in May, reacted to mounting frustration by acknowledging problems with the emergency response to Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, but said the winter weather had been a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatay’s airport, further disrupting the response, AP reported.
“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster,” Erdogan said. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He also hit back at critics, saying “dishonorable people” were spreading “lies and slander” about the government’s actions.
Teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the effort. But the scale of destruction from the quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people were still awaiting help.
Experts said the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities was closing rapidly. At the same time, they said it was too soon to abandon hope.
“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. “The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%.”
Regional
Russia concerned about weapons abandoned by the West in Afghanistan
The large hotbed of instability in Afghanistan created by the West could spread to all countries of the region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Wednesday at a meeting of regional countries on Afghanistan.
Patrushev explained that this was also due to arms “abandoned by the Western coalition in enormous amounts” when troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
“We are talking about more than a thousand armored vehicles and armored personnel carriers, dozens of aircraft and helicopters, hundreds of artillery pieces, mortars, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, as well as hundreds of thousands of heavy and light small arms worth tens of billions of dollars,” the security chief listed as reported by TASS news agency.
According to him, these weapons can be used both to intensify the armed struggle between intra-Afghan groups and sold on the black market, including to terrorists in third countries.
He said that Washington and its allies seek to maintain old and create new hotbeds of tension around the world.
“Uniting our efforts in solving security tasks is especially important at the current stage, when the US and its allies are pursuing policies aimed at maintaining old or creating new hotbeds of tension around the world,” he said.
According to Patrushev, one of these hotbeds is Afghanistan, where “over 20 years of the presence of Western military contingents, preconditions for long-term challenges and threats” to the countries of the entire region have been consistently formed.
“In particular, the West indulged in stepping up the activities of international terrorist organizations, first of all ISIS and al-Qaeda, which swelled its ranks thanks to fighters from Iraq, Syria and some other countries. We all remember quite well the unmarked helicopters that delivered weapons and ammunition to the ISIS mercenaries in the American airspace control zone,” he noted.
In addition, the Russian security chief recalled that the Americans had contributed to the growth of drug trafficking in Afghanistan. “Today the incumbent Kabul authorities are still reaping the fruits of the chaos left by the Americans, and the situation in the socio-economic sphere is rapidly deteriorating,” he summarized.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said at the meeting that the crisis in Iraq, the creation of Daesh, as well as the conflict in Ukraine are results of US policies.
“Peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan are our priority, [the priority] of all those seated around this table. We believe and proceed from the fact that the presence of the United States destabilizes the region. Afghanistan confirms this. The events in Iraq, the creation of the Islamic State in the Levant region, and also, the events in Ukraine occurred as a result of arrogant actions by the United States. The people of Ukraine have fallen victim to US aims,” he said.
The fifth meeting of the secretaries of national councils from the countries of Central Asia, Pakistan, India and China on Afghanistan is taking place in Moscow on Wednesday.
More than 300 houbara bustards released from Afghan breeding facility
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000
IEA steps up operations in fight against drugs: Akhundzada
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: New rule for taking cash out of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghan stability discussed
Tahawol: OIC’s call from international community discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden extends US national emergency over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
-
Balkh5 days ago
Seven members of one Balkh family die in ‘mysterious’ shooting
-
World4 days ago
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
-
Business5 days ago
Flour mill opens in Herat province
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20 announces prize money pool for inaugural edition
-
World4 days ago
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s policies jeopardize aid delivery in Afghanistan: US special envoy
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kandahar-Dubai flights resume