India will never abandon Afghanistan: Doval at Moscow meeting
Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), participated in the 5th Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday and said India would never abandon Afghanistan.
Security chiefs from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were invited by Russia to the Moscow Format Meeting to discuss various Afghanistan-related topics, including security and the humanitarian crisis.
Doval said in the meeting “Afghanistan is passing through a difficult phase. India has a historical and special relationship with Afghanistan. The well-being and humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan are India’s foremost priorities. This will continue to guide our approach.”
He added that India has extended its humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and has so far sent 40,000 tons of wheat, 60 tons of medication, 500,000 Covid vaccinations, winter clothing, and tons of disaster relief.
“India’s technical team is overseeing our humanitarian assistance program. Standing with Aghans, India has granted new scholarships to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 Afghan girls, during the past two years,” he said.
Doval also stated that “no country should be allowed to use Afghanistan’s soil to export terrorism and radicalization.”
He also emphasized the need for security cooperation of all the regional countries at the conference to deal with the emerging security challenges in the country, such as Daesh and other terror outfits.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was not present at the Moscow security summit.
However, Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, had asked the member countries to allow the IEA envoy to attend the meeting.
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000
The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 15,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey’s disaster management agency said Thursday.
The agency said 12,391 people had been confirmed killed in Turkey after Monday’s early morning earthquake and series of aftershocks, which brought down thousands of buildings in southeastern Turkey, Associated Press reported.
On the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 people have been reported to have been killed.
Rescue workers continued to pull living people from the damaged buildings but hope was starting to fade amid freezing temperatures.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province on Wednesday, where residents have criticized the government’s efforts, saying rescuers were slow to arrive.
Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for reelection in May, reacted to mounting frustration by acknowledging problems with the emergency response to Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, but said the winter weather had been a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatay’s airport, further disrupting the response, AP reported.
“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster,” Erdogan said. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He also hit back at critics, saying “dishonorable people” were spreading “lies and slander” about the government’s actions.
Teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the effort. But the scale of destruction from the quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people were still awaiting help.
Experts said the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities was closing rapidly. At the same time, they said it was too soon to abandon hope.
“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. “The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%.”
Russia concerned about weapons abandoned by the West in Afghanistan
The large hotbed of instability in Afghanistan created by the West could spread to all countries of the region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Wednesday at a meeting of regional countries on Afghanistan.
Patrushev explained that this was also due to arms “abandoned by the Western coalition in enormous amounts” when troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
“We are talking about more than a thousand armored vehicles and armored personnel carriers, dozens of aircraft and helicopters, hundreds of artillery pieces, mortars, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, as well as hundreds of thousands of heavy and light small arms worth tens of billions of dollars,” the security chief listed as reported by TASS news agency.
According to him, these weapons can be used both to intensify the armed struggle between intra-Afghan groups and sold on the black market, including to terrorists in third countries.
He said that Washington and its allies seek to maintain old and create new hotbeds of tension around the world.
“Uniting our efforts in solving security tasks is especially important at the current stage, when the US and its allies are pursuing policies aimed at maintaining old or creating new hotbeds of tension around the world,” he said.
According to Patrushev, one of these hotbeds is Afghanistan, where “over 20 years of the presence of Western military contingents, preconditions for long-term challenges and threats” to the countries of the entire region have been consistently formed.
“In particular, the West indulged in stepping up the activities of international terrorist organizations, first of all ISIS and al-Qaeda, which swelled its ranks thanks to fighters from Iraq, Syria and some other countries. We all remember quite well the unmarked helicopters that delivered weapons and ammunition to the ISIS mercenaries in the American airspace control zone,” he noted.
In addition, the Russian security chief recalled that the Americans had contributed to the growth of drug trafficking in Afghanistan. “Today the incumbent Kabul authorities are still reaping the fruits of the chaos left by the Americans, and the situation in the socio-economic sphere is rapidly deteriorating,” he summarized.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said at the meeting that the crisis in Iraq, the creation of Daesh, as well as the conflict in Ukraine are results of US policies.
“Peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan are our priority, [the priority] of all those seated around this table. We believe and proceed from the fact that the presence of the United States destabilizes the region. Afghanistan confirms this. The events in Iraq, the creation of the Islamic State in the Levant region, and also, the events in Ukraine occurred as a result of arrogant actions by the United States. The people of Ukraine have fallen victim to US aims,” he said.
The fifth meeting of the secretaries of national councils from the countries of Central Asia, Pakistan, India and China on Afghanistan is taking place in Moscow on Wednesday.
Iran reveals an underground air force base
Iran on Tuesday revealed an underground air force base, called “Eagle 44” and the first of its kind large enough to house fighter jets, Reuters quoted official IRNA news agency said.
The “Eagle 44” base is capable of storing and operating fighter jets and drones, IRNA said. The report did not elaborate on the location of the base.
IRNA said it was one of the country’s most important air force bases, built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles.
In May, Iran’s army gave details about another underground base, which houses drones, as the country seeks to protect military assets from potential air strikes by regional arch foe Israel, Reuters reported.
“Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many air force bases including Eagle 44,” Iran’s armed forces’ Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri told state TV.
