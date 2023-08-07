Development of Kabul’s Shahr-e-Now Park gets underway

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2023)

Kabul’s 9.9 hectare greenbelt, in the heart of the city, is set to change considerably over the next three years after work started Sunday on a major development project.

Work on the Shahr-e-Now Park project officially got underway at an event attended by the economic deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

Akhund said in a statement that the development plan consists of a number of suggestions including an underground business center, a business complex, a special business center for women, a futsal field, recreation centers, restaurants, a mosque, a swimming pool, and a vehicle parking.

The total cost of the development will be 1.2 billion AFN and will be covered by the private sector, he said. According to the statement, hundreds of job opportunities will be provided through this project.