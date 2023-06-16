Diarrhea kills 6 children in Balkh in last two months

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2023)

Officials at the Pediatric Ward of Abu Ali Sina Balkhi Regional Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif city report an increase in seasonal diseases such as diarrhea among children, saying that this disease has claimed the lives of six children over the past two months.

Abdul Raouf Forough, head of Pediatric Ward at Abu Ali Sina Balkhi Hospital, said that four children died last month and two more in the second half of May.

He said that the warming of the air, non-observance of hygiene and the use of unsanitary water are the reasons for the increase in so-called diseases.

According to him, about 150 to 250 children with this disease visit the pediatric department of this hospital every day.

“One of the reasons is the hot weather and people do not use clean water, they use contaminated water, or children do not feed on mother’s milk, and they do not observe environmental and personal hygiene, and also using unclean fruits and vegetables,” said Forough.

Meanwhile, some Balkh families who have come to this hospital to treat their children are concerned about the increase in diseases among children and that they ask other families to take care of their babies seriously to prevent the spread of diseases.

In addition, pediatricians say diarrhea is the second disease that takes the most victims of children in the world, and they ask families to pay serious attention to maintaining the hygiene of their children.