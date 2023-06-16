Latest News
Diarrhea kills 6 children in Balkh in last two months
Officials at the Pediatric Ward of Abu Ali Sina Balkhi Regional Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif city report an increase in seasonal diseases such as diarrhea among children, saying that this disease has claimed the lives of six children over the past two months.
Abdul Raouf Forough, head of Pediatric Ward at Abu Ali Sina Balkhi Hospital, said that four children died last month and two more in the second half of May.
He said that the warming of the air, non-observance of hygiene and the use of unsanitary water are the reasons for the increase in so-called diseases.
According to him, about 150 to 250 children with this disease visit the pediatric department of this hospital every day.
“One of the reasons is the hot weather and people do not use clean water, they use contaminated water, or children do not feed on mother’s milk, and they do not observe environmental and personal hygiene, and also using unclean fruits and vegetables,” said Forough.
Meanwhile, some Balkh families who have come to this hospital to treat their children are concerned about the increase in diseases among children and that they ask other families to take care of their babies seriously to prevent the spread of diseases.
In addition, pediatricians say diarrhea is the second disease that takes the most victims of children in the world, and they ask families to pay serious attention to maintaining the hygiene of their children.
UN in talks about possibly handing over Afghan teaching projects to IEA
The U.N. children’s agency said it was holding discussions with the Islamic Emirate’s officials over “timelines and practicalities” for a possible required handover of its education programmes and that classes would continue in the meantime, Reuters reported.
Aid officials say that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had signalled international organisations could no longer be involved in education projects, in a move criticised by the U.N. but not yet confirmed by Afghan authorities.
UNICEF said it had received assurances from the education ministry that its community-based classes, which educate 500,000 students, would continue while they discussed the matter.
“As the lead agency for the education cluster in Afghanistan, UNICEF is engaged in constructive discussions with the de facto Ministry of Education and appreciates the commitment from the de facto minister to keep all … classes continuing while discussions take place about timelines and practicalities,” UNICEF’s Afghanistan spokesperson, Samantha Mort, told Reuters.
“In order to minimise disruption to children’s learning, it is imperative that any handover to national NGOs is done strategically and includes comprehensive assessment and capacity building.”
A spokesperson for the IEA did not respond to request for comment. The Ministry of Education has not publicly confirmed the policy.
The Islamic Emirate, who took power in 2021, have closed most secondary schools to girls, stopped female students attending universities and stopped many Afghan women working for aid groups and the United Nations in accordance with their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
International organisations have been heavily involved in education projects, and UNICEF made an agreement with the IEA to run community classes before they took over the country.
Two humanitarian sources told Reuters this month that aid agencies had been told provincial authorities had been directed to stop the involvement of international organisations in education projects, possibly within weeks.
The U.N. spokesperson in New York said the move would be a “horrendous step backwards”.
UNICEF runs many community-based classes including for 300,000 girls, often in homes in rural areas.
IEA’s central bank director meets with Chinese ambassador
Hedayatullah Badri, Director General of Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank), met on Thursday with Wang Yu, ambassador of China in Kabul.
According to a statement issued by the bank, numerous issues were discussed including matters around banking transactions, trading, and trade.
“During this meeting, the importance of bilateral economic cooperation was mentioned and the economic cooperation between both countries was emphasized,” the statement read.
“Da Afghanistan Bank, as the central bank of the country, is committed to have better banking relations with all countries of the world, especially financial and banking institutions, and to develop these relations in the light of international laws and regulations,” the bank said.
Afghanistan: Oslo summit participants agree on need for dialogue
Mohammad Amin Karim, who attended this week’s Oslo Forum in Norway, said Thursday that the consensus among participants at the summit was the need to prevent violence and the isolation of Afghanistan and to try to solve the existing problems through interaction and dialogue.
Almost all representatives, from countries including the US, Russia, China, Pakistan and India, was that violence in Afghanistan is not the solution. They also said Afghanistan should not be isolated, but that through interaction, the changes that the Afghan nation and the international community want, should be respected, said Karim.
Karim added that human rights issues, especially women’s rights, establishment of an inclusive government and freedom of the press were among the issues that were discussed in this meeting and in meetings on the sidelines of the summit with the delegation from the Islamic Emirate.
A number of experts believe the Oslo meeting shows that the countries of the world, especially the US, are seeking to resolve Afghanistan’s problems in a peaceful atmosphere by any possible means.
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate, including Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the Oslo meeting, but so far, the caretaker government has not yet commented about the meeting.
