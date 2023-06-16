Latest News
UN in talks about possibly handing over Afghan teaching projects to IEA
The U.N. children’s agency said it was holding discussions with the Islamic Emirate’s officials over “timelines and practicalities” for a possible required handover of its education programmes and that classes would continue in the meantime, Reuters reported.
Aid officials say that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had signalled international organisations could no longer be involved in education projects, in a move criticised by the U.N. but not yet confirmed by Afghan authorities.
UNICEF said it had received assurances from the education ministry that its community-based classes, which educate 500,000 students, would continue while they discussed the matter.
“As the lead agency for the education cluster in Afghanistan, UNICEF is engaged in constructive discussions with the de facto Ministry of Education and appreciates the commitment from the de facto minister to keep all … classes continuing while discussions take place about timelines and practicalities,” UNICEF’s Afghanistan spokesperson, Samantha Mort, told Reuters.
“In order to minimise disruption to children’s learning, it is imperative that any handover to national NGOs is done strategically and includes comprehensive assessment and capacity building.”
A spokesperson for the IEA did not respond to request for comment. The Ministry of Education has not publicly confirmed the policy.
The Islamic Emirate, who took power in 2021, have closed most secondary schools to girls, stopped female students attending universities and stopped many Afghan women working for aid groups and the United Nations in accordance with their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
International organisations have been heavily involved in education projects, and UNICEF made an agreement with the IEA to run community classes before they took over the country.
Two humanitarian sources told Reuters this month that aid agencies had been told provincial authorities had been directed to stop the involvement of international organisations in education projects, possibly within weeks.
The U.N. spokesperson in New York said the move would be a “horrendous step backwards”.
UNICEF runs many community-based classes including for 300,000 girls, often in homes in rural areas.
IEA’s central bank director meets with Chinese ambassador
Hedayatullah Badri, Director General of Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank), met on Thursday with Wang Yu, ambassador of China in Kabul.
According to a statement issued by the bank, numerous issues were discussed including matters around banking transactions, trading, and trade.
“During this meeting, the importance of bilateral economic cooperation was mentioned and the economic cooperation between both countries was emphasized,” the statement read.
“Da Afghanistan Bank, as the central bank of the country, is committed to have better banking relations with all countries of the world, especially financial and banking institutions, and to develop these relations in the light of international laws and regulations,” the bank said.
Afghanistan: Oslo summit participants agree on need for dialogue
Mohammad Amin Karim, who attended this week’s Oslo Forum in Norway, said Thursday that the consensus among participants at the summit was the need to prevent violence and the isolation of Afghanistan and to try to solve the existing problems through interaction and dialogue.
Almost all representatives, from countries including the US, Russia, China, Pakistan and India, was that violence in Afghanistan is not the solution. They also said Afghanistan should not be isolated, but that through interaction, the changes that the Afghan nation and the international community want, should be respected, said Karim.
Karim added that human rights issues, especially women’s rights, establishment of an inclusive government and freedom of the press were among the issues that were discussed in this meeting and in meetings on the sidelines of the summit with the delegation from the Islamic Emirate.
A number of experts believe the Oslo meeting shows that the countries of the world, especially the US, are seeking to resolve Afghanistan’s problems in a peaceful atmosphere by any possible means.
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate, including Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the Oslo meeting, but so far, the caretaker government has not yet commented about the meeting.
US officials debunk UNSC report on growth of terrorist groups in Afghanistan
US officials have dismissed the recent UN Security Council Sanctions Committee report on terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan and said their intelligence does not match that issued by the UN.
Speaking to VOA, a number of American officials said they have not seen evidence that confirms the findings of the United Nations.
The Analysis and Monitoring Group of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee said in its recent report that terrorist groups in Afghanistan have more freedom of action compared to the past and terrorist threats are increasing in Afghanistan and the region.
But one American official told Voice of America on condition of anonymity that this information “does not match the analysis of our intelligence community.”
The United Nations report also stated that al-Qaeda and ISIS have also established training camps in different provinces of Afghanistan.
According to United Nations assessments, there are 30 to 60 high-ranking officials of al-Qaeda in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Kunar and Kabul, and a total of about 400 fighters of this group and 1,600 members of their families are present in various training camps in Afghanistan.
The report also stated the Khorasan branch of ISIS has 4,000 to 6,000 members in Afghanistan and has camps and shelters in at least 13 provinces of Afghanistan.
A senior American official spoke more frankly about this and told VOA: “The estimates about the number of members of al-Qaeda and ISIS in the United Nations report are irregular and scattered compared to the information of the American intelligence community and the estimates of our partners and allies.”
The official also said that according to U.S. assessments, fewer than 12 major al-Qaeda members are currently in Afghanistan, and that no major al-Qaeda leader is in Afghanistan after the U.S. killed the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.
He said that al-Qaeda has not revived its presence in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal in August 2021, and that the organization does not appear to have established training camps in Afghanistan.
The United States has also denied information from some members of the United Nations that Saif al-Adel, also called Ibrahim al-Madani, the leader of al-Qaeda, left his base in Iran and visited Afghanistan in 2022. At least one member of the United Nations has said that Saif al-Adel is currently based in Afghanistan.
This American official said that the Khorasan branch of ISIS has not been able to achieve its goal of attacking the United States in the past two years.
