Disengaging with IEA will create vacuum in Afghanistan: Qatar PM

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 26, 2023

Disengaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will create a bigger chaos and will create a vacuum in the country, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani warned on Friday.

“We strongly believe that disengaging with Taliban (IEA) will create a bigger chaos and will create a vacuum in the country which unfortunately we are having it from time to time,” Al-Thani said speaking at a lecture in Singapore.

He said that Qatar has encouraging all the parties to continue engaging with IEA.

The prime minister regretted that there was an absence of a clear roadmap for the way forward for Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign forces.

He suggested that the international community should have come together at that time at the early stage and tried to engage in a constructive dialogue.

“We will not be able to progress as long as our efforts just fragmented by trying to identify and address some tactical issues over the strategic issues that Afghanistan unfortunately will see it suffer from in the near future whether it is economic, social, and we are seeing this throughout the last two years,” Al-Thani said.

 

Latest News

Germany continues to stand for human rights in Afghanistan: Baerbock

Published

14 hours ago

on

August 25, 2023

By

August 25, 2023

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday in a meeting with Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, that Berlin will not stop defending the human rights of Afghans.

“Our solidarity with the people in Afghanistan is unbroken. We will not let go of standing up for their human rights,” the German Foreign Office said in a post on X.

“Today, Baerbock spoke with UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett about the current situation in Afghanistan and support for the Afghan people.”

At this meeting, the UN special rapporteur also welcomed Germany’s commitment to support human rights in Afghanistan.

“Welcoming Germany’s ongoing support for Afghans, it was a pleasure to meet with Foreign Minister Baerbock to discuss critical human rights issues in Afghanistan, including its feminist foreign policy, while stressing the need for accountability for human rights violations,” said Bennett.

Meanwhile, an Afghan political analyst Mohammad Isa Ishaqzai said regarding such meetings, “The personalities, structures, and organizations that really defend freedom, national interests, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be supported in order to facilitate mutual understanding on the way to freedom, justice, progress, and the realization of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in our country.”

In the meantime, Germany had a military presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, and its embassy and consulate were active in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif city in Balkh. With the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, German forces also left the country as part of the international coalition forces.

After the political developments in Afghanistan, Germany relocated many Afghans to that country following the evacuation process.

Latest News

Afghanistan’s new media law sent to supreme leader for approval

Published

16 hours ago

on

August 25, 2023

By

August 25, 2023

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told ArianaNews on Friday that the country’s new draft media law was compiled and sent to the supreme leader for approval.

Mujahid emphasized that all media principles have been observed in this law.

He said that this law will be made available to all media outlets after its ratification in the next few days, and according to this law, all foreign and international media will be allowed to operate in Afghanistan, but on the condition of observing the internal laws of Afghanistan.

“The media law has reached the presence of the supreme leader and is under ratification, the law will be good, and after it is ratified, it will be available to the media, and all media principles have been observed in this law,” Mujahid told ArianaNews.

A number of organizations that support the media and journalists meanwhile say that the media law should be approved immediately because, according to them, dealing with the problems of the media and journalists in the absence of the law is facing many difficulties.

“Although it is said that there have been very small adjustments in this law, in any case, existence law of any kind is more important than the absence of a law for the Afghan media, and we expect that this law will be implemented in the promised time and that Afghan broadcasters will be able to continue broadcasting within the framework of a law,” said Hujatullah Mujadadi, a member of the Afghanistan National Journalists Union.

Simultaneously, some media workers see the approval of this law as a positive step towards obtaining accurate information and journalistic work, adding that the implementation of this law can be effective in solving journalistic problems.

“For two years, we journalists have been operating in Afghanistan without any law, which unfortunately has made our work very difficult. We call on the Islamic Emirate to ratify the public media law as soon as possible so that the media and journalists know the framework of their activities and can operate on the basis of that law,” said Nasir Ahmad Salehi, a journalist.

“There should be a law that defends the rights of journalists and that our journalists are not unjustly punished in the provinces, Kabul and other cities,” said Sudabe Nazhand, a journalist.

About a year ago, the officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture declared the previous government’s mass media law to be enforceable, but the new media law is being approved while some journalists and officials of media-supporting institutions have criticized the authorities of the Islamic Emirate, adding that this law is one-sided and their suggestions, especially the views of women, have not been heard.

Latest News

Afghan agriculture ministry urges Iran’s assistance in repair of laboratory equipment

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 25, 2023

By

August 25, 2023

Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, in a meeting with the officials of Iran’s Plant Protection Organization, have asked them to cooperate in the repair of the laboratory equipment.

According to a statement released by Ministry of Agriculture’s on Thursday, the meeting took place during the visit of the acting minister to Iran. Atiqullah Muslim, the director of plant protection, and Mirwais Khogiani, the technical advisor of the Ministry of Agriculture, were present in the meeting.

Officials of the Iran Plant Protection Organization pledged cooperation in the areas of activating laboratories to control plant diseases and pests, making organic fertilizers, joint control of locusts, standardization of quarantine station centers, making quarantine certificates online, importing and exporting chemical fertilizers and pesticides and capacity building of employees.

They also assured that they will provide short-term and long-term training courses for the technical teams of the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan in the mentioned areas.

The technical team of the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan welcomed Iran’s readiness and assured that they are ready for any kind of interaction and cooperation with Iran and its investors within the framework of the laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

