Germany continues to stand for human rights in Afghanistan: Baerbock
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday in a meeting with Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, that Berlin will not stop defending the human rights of Afghans.
“Our solidarity with the people in Afghanistan is unbroken. We will not let go of standing up for their human rights,” the German Foreign Office said in a post on X.
“Today, Baerbock spoke with UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett about the current situation in Afghanistan and support for the Afghan people.”
At this meeting, the UN special rapporteur also welcomed Germany’s commitment to support human rights in Afghanistan.
“Welcoming Germany’s ongoing support for Afghans, it was a pleasure to meet with Foreign Minister Baerbock to discuss critical human rights issues in Afghanistan, including its feminist foreign policy, while stressing the need for accountability for human rights violations,” said Bennett.
Meanwhile, an Afghan political analyst Mohammad Isa Ishaqzai said regarding such meetings, “The personalities, structures, and organizations that really defend freedom, national interests, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be supported in order to facilitate mutual understanding on the way to freedom, justice, progress, and the realization of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in our country.”
In the meantime, Germany had a military presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, and its embassy and consulate were active in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif city in Balkh. With the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, German forces also left the country as part of the international coalition forces.
After the political developments in Afghanistan, Germany relocated many Afghans to that country following the evacuation process.
Afghanistan’s new media law sent to supreme leader for approval
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told ArianaNews on Friday that the country’s new draft media law was compiled and sent to the supreme leader for approval.
Mujahid emphasized that all media principles have been observed in this law.
He said that this law will be made available to all media outlets after its ratification in the next few days, and according to this law, all foreign and international media will be allowed to operate in Afghanistan, but on the condition of observing the internal laws of Afghanistan.
“The media law has reached the presence of the supreme leader and is under ratification, the law will be good, and after it is ratified, it will be available to the media, and all media principles have been observed in this law,” Mujahid told ArianaNews.
A number of organizations that support the media and journalists meanwhile say that the media law should be approved immediately because, according to them, dealing with the problems of the media and journalists in the absence of the law is facing many difficulties.
“Although it is said that there have been very small adjustments in this law, in any case, existence law of any kind is more important than the absence of a law for the Afghan media, and we expect that this law will be implemented in the promised time and that Afghan broadcasters will be able to continue broadcasting within the framework of a law,” said Hujatullah Mujadadi, a member of the Afghanistan National Journalists Union.
Simultaneously, some media workers see the approval of this law as a positive step towards obtaining accurate information and journalistic work, adding that the implementation of this law can be effective in solving journalistic problems.
“For two years, we journalists have been operating in Afghanistan without any law, which unfortunately has made our work very difficult. We call on the Islamic Emirate to ratify the public media law as soon as possible so that the media and journalists know the framework of their activities and can operate on the basis of that law,” said Nasir Ahmad Salehi, a journalist.
“There should be a law that defends the rights of journalists and that our journalists are not unjustly punished in the provinces, Kabul and other cities,” said Sudabe Nazhand, a journalist.
About a year ago, the officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture declared the previous government’s mass media law to be enforceable, but the new media law is being approved while some journalists and officials of media-supporting institutions have criticized the authorities of the Islamic Emirate, adding that this law is one-sided and their suggestions, especially the views of women, have not been heard.
Afghan agriculture ministry urges Iran’s assistance in repair of laboratory equipment
Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, in a meeting with the officials of Iran’s Plant Protection Organization, have asked them to cooperate in the repair of the laboratory equipment.
According to a statement released by Ministry of Agriculture’s on Thursday, the meeting took place during the visit of the acting minister to Iran. Atiqullah Muslim, the director of plant protection, and Mirwais Khogiani, the technical advisor of the Ministry of Agriculture, were present in the meeting.
Officials of the Iran Plant Protection Organization pledged cooperation in the areas of activating laboratories to control plant diseases and pests, making organic fertilizers, joint control of locusts, standardization of quarantine station centers, making quarantine certificates online, importing and exporting chemical fertilizers and pesticides and capacity building of employees.
They also assured that they will provide short-term and long-term training courses for the technical teams of the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan in the mentioned areas.
The technical team of the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan welcomed Iran’s readiness and assured that they are ready for any kind of interaction and cooperation with Iran and its investors within the framework of the laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Afghan Embassy in Ankara holds cultural exhibition
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Ankara has announced that it has held a cultural exhibition on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the country’s independence.
The embassy said that in the two-day exhibition, a collection of artworks, including paintings, calligraphy, wooden arts, handicrafts and Afghan carpets, were displayed, which showed the diverse and rich culture and history of different regions of Afghanistan.
Members of parliament, government officials, mayors, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of political parties and officials of civil and charity organizations of Turkey visited the exhibition.
The visitors of the exhibition, while admiring Afghan artists, said that holding such exhibitions are effective in promoting and understanding Afghan culture and art.
