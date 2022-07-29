Dozens of IDPs return home with help of UNHCR

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2022)

Dozens of internally displaced families have returned to their homes with the help of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that transportation facilities and cash aid has been provided for displaced persons.

“UNHCR will give each displaced family $200 to solve their transportation problems and return home. Once they reach their homes, we will check their needs, such as shelter aid and other basic assistance,” said Peter Kessler, a member of UNHCR.

Some of the IDPs have said they are happy to return home but expressed concern about the bad economy.

Mohammad Karim, an internally displaced person, said: “I was displaced from Laghman and was living in a rented house. I received help from various sources. Now we are going to our province.”

According to the Ministry of Repatriation, about 229 families have been returned to Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar and Logar provinces in what has been the third and last phase of the project.