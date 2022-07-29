Latest News
Kajaki Dam water level too low to generate 150 MW electricity
Residents in Helmand say that although the government has launched the second phase of the Kajaki Dam power plant project the water level is too low to generate the expected 150 MW of electricity needed to service Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
This they said was due to the ongoing drought in the area.
Kandahar authorities have said they hope this problem is resolved soon so that industrial parks will benefit from the for power.
Hayatullah Mubarak, deputy spokesman of Kandahar governor, said that the people of Kandahar will also benefit from Kajaki dam, adding that “As an official of Kandahar and a mujahid, I am grateful to them.”
Residents have also said they hope the dam will soon fill with enough water to generate electricity.
“With the electricity of this dam, the factories are activated and the business prospers and we are glad that it is finished,” said Dawlat Khan, a resident of Kandahar.
Kajaki Dam was built in 1953 and has be rehabilitated over the years with the official launch of the power plant having taken place this week.
Dozens of IDPs return home with help of UNHCR
Dozens of internally displaced families have returned to their homes with the help of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that transportation facilities and cash aid has been provided for displaced persons.
“UNHCR will give each displaced family $200 to solve their transportation problems and return home. Once they reach their homes, we will check their needs, such as shelter aid and other basic assistance,” said Peter Kessler, a member of UNHCR.
Some of the IDPs have said they are happy to return home but expressed concern about the bad economy.
Mohammad Karim, an internally displaced person, said: “I was displaced from Laghman and was living in a rented house. I received help from various sources. Now we are going to our province.”
According to the Ministry of Repatriation, about 229 families have been returned to Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar and Logar provinces in what has been the third and last phase of the project.
Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.
According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, AP reported. It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley, the embassy said.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned the Laodicea in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.
Ukraine has accused Russia of plundering grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded the country in late February. The embassy in Beirut did not elaborate or say how the barley was purportedly stolen from Ukraine.
It was unknown why it had rerouted to Lebanon.
Kunduz sees grape harvests rise by 20% this year
Kunduz officials said this week that they expect small-scale farmers will harvest 20 percent more grapes this year compared to last year, taking the total to 10,500 tons from 1,500 hectares of land.
The farmers said while they are happy about the increase, they are concerned about the lack of a domestic market due to the bad economy. They also said they are worried their produce will spoil as they have no cold storage facilities.
“The grape harvest is good compared to last year, but it has not been sold; there is no market,” said Mohammad Dawood, one grape farmer.
Farmers also said that the grapes that are being sold on the domestic market are selling for a lot less this year than last year.
“The prices were higher last year, but this year they have decreased due to the weak economy of the people,” said Noor Agha, a fruit seller.
However, Kunduz department of agriculture officials said they are optimistic about the 20 percent increase in grape harvest and said they have plans to market agricultural produce from Kunduz.
“We try to prepare more facilities for gardeners to grow their gardens,” said Abdul Ghaffar, head of the department of agriculture and livestock for Kunduz province
Kunduz prides itself in having fertile soil which is well suited to agriculture, which provides income opportunities for locals.
