Kajaki Dam water level too low to generate 150 MW electricity

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2022)

Residents in Helmand say that although the government has launched the second phase of the Kajaki Dam power plant project the water level is too low to generate the expected 150 MW of electricity needed to service Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

This they said was due to the ongoing drought in the area.

Kandahar authorities have said they hope this problem is resolved soon so that industrial parks will benefit from the for power.

Hayatullah Mubarak, deputy spokesman of Kandahar governor, said that the people of Kandahar will also benefit from Kajaki dam, adding that “As an official of Kandahar and a mujahid, I am grateful to them.”

Residents have also said they hope the dam will soon fill with enough water to generate electricity.

“With the electricity of this dam, the factories are activated and the business prospers and we are glad that it is finished,” said Dawlat Khan, a resident of Kandahar.

Kajaki Dam was built in 1953 and has be rehabilitated over the years with the official launch of the power plant having taken place this week.