India’s Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, urges SCO to stop hunger crisis

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2022)

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the crisis in Afghanistan and said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must help combat the hunger crisis in the country.

Addressing the SCO foreign minister’s meeting in Tashkent, he said that India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help it fight hunger and food insecurity.

“India is helping Afghanistan everywhere. We have already delivered 40,000 tons of wheat, 500,000 doses of vaccines, as well as clothing and emergency supplies to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul,” Jaishankar said.

Issues of international and regional importance were discussed among the foreign ministers.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev also spoke at the meeting and said the situation “in Afghanistan remains complex and seriously impacts regional security. The international conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent upon the initiative of Uzbekistan was relevant and timely.”

“The coordinated position of SCO countries will allow Afghanistan to achieve peaceful and sustainable development sooner. Kyrgyzstan is ready for cooperation with all interested countries in this area,” Kulubaev said.

The SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting started in Tashkent on Friday and was officially opened by acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov.

The Foreign Ministers’ meeting is the final stage in preparation for the SCO Summit set for September 15-16 in Samarkand, in southern Uzbekistan.