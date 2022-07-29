Latest News
India’s Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, urges SCO to stop hunger crisis
India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the crisis in Afghanistan and said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must help combat the hunger crisis in the country.
Addressing the SCO foreign minister’s meeting in Tashkent, he said that India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help it fight hunger and food insecurity.
“India is helping Afghanistan everywhere. We have already delivered 40,000 tons of wheat, 500,000 doses of vaccines, as well as clothing and emergency supplies to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul,” Jaishankar said.
Issues of international and regional importance were discussed among the foreign ministers.
The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev also spoke at the meeting and said the situation “in Afghanistan remains complex and seriously impacts regional security. The international conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent upon the initiative of Uzbekistan was relevant and timely.”
“The coordinated position of SCO countries will allow Afghanistan to achieve peaceful and sustainable development sooner. Kyrgyzstan is ready for cooperation with all interested countries in this area,” Kulubaev said.
The SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting started in Tashkent on Friday and was officially opened by acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov.
The Foreign Ministers’ meeting is the final stage in preparation for the SCO Summit set for September 15-16 in Samarkand, in southern Uzbekistan.
Latest News
Four injured in Kabul cricket stadium explosion
Four people were injured when an explosive device was detonated at Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The blast happened during the 22nd match of Shpageeza Cricket League, a domestic T20 tournament.
Naseeb Khan, chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, confirmed the explosion and said that four spectators were wounded in the blast.
He said that no player, staff or foreigner was hurt in the incident.
A video posted on social media showed a chaotic scene at the stadium following the blast, with spectators hurriedly leaving the area.
The blast happened after Pamir Zalmi set a 160-run target for Band-e-Amir dragons in 20 overs. Following the explosion, the target was reset at 94 from 10 overs for Band-e-Amir who chased it down.
Latest News
Anas Haqqani meets with his prison interrogator who recently returned home
A former security force member, Rahmani, who had interrogated and investigated Anas Haqqani while he was in a Kabul prison returned to Afghanistan recently and met up for a chat.
Haqqani, who was in prison in Kabul for five years before being released in November 2019, said Rahmani had been his interrogator while in prison.
“Part of the interrogation and investigation of my case was his duty. I learned that he left Afghanistan after the liberation of the country last year,” Haqqani said.
According to Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) appealed to Rahmani to return home, which he did.
“Now, like two close friends, we are sitting together and having a normal conversation. The only way to build our homeland and take away the grief from everyone is to forget the pains of the past,” said Haqqani in a social media post on Friday.
“We are very proud of our ‘past’ that rewrote the history of mankind, with many new events and lessons. However, we are not carrying the wounds in our hearts to the future,” he said.
Haqqani was detained in Bahrain in November 2014, at the age of 20, when he was returning from visiting freed prisoners from Guantanamo Bay in Qatar.
American forces arrested him and took him back to Qatar. After a day of interrogation he was transferred to Kabul, and held for nine months at the headquarters of the former government’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security.
He was then imprisoned at Bagram prison. He was released on 18 November 2019 in a prisoner exchange.
Latest News
Kajaki Dam water level too low to generate 150 MW electricity
Residents in Helmand say that although the government has launched the second phase of the Kajaki Dam power plant project the water level is too low to generate the expected 150 MW of electricity needed to service Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
This they said was due to the ongoing drought in the area.
Kandahar authorities have said they hope this problem is resolved soon so that industrial parks will benefit from the for power.
Hayatullah Mubarak, deputy spokesman of Kandahar governor, said that the people of Kandahar will also benefit from Kajaki dam, adding that “As an official of Kandahar and a mujahid, I am grateful to them.”
Residents have also said they hope the dam will soon fill with enough water to generate electricity.
“With the electricity of this dam, the factories are activated and the business prospers and we are glad that it is finished,” said Dawlat Khan, a resident of Kandahar.
Kajaki Dam was built in 1953 and has be rehabilitated over the years with the official launch of the power plant having taken place this week.
