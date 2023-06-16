Business
Dubai workshop discusses ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system
More than 100 experts gathered at a workshop in Dubai on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system to help revive the private sector and create jobs.
World Bank’s country director for Afghanistan, Melinda Good, said the two-day workshop was attended by experts from domestic and international banks, digital providers, international partners and civil society.
“A reliable and transparent system will help build confidence in payments and ensure that aid for the Afghan people goes to the Afghan people and help the private sector, which employs many Afghans,” she said.
Afghanistan’s banking system has been severely hampered by sanctions, a drop in liquidity from frozen central bank assets and a cut in development spending. Regulatory risk concerns of international banks have also largely cut off the country’s formal banking sector from the global financial system.
Da Afghanistan Bank says it wants to expand its relations with the international institutions.
“Da Afghanistan Bank wants good banking relations with all national and international institutions in light of international laws and regulations and wants to expand these relations,” said Hasibullah Noori, the spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank.
Economic experts also say that if the World Bank cooperates with private banks and the private sector of Afghanistan in solving banking problems, the current economic crisis in Afghanistan will end quickly.
Business
Baradar inaugurates five key projects in Kabul
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, inaugurated five key projects in Kabul on Thursday.
Joining him at the ceremony was Mawlawi Abdul Rasheed, the mayor of Kabul.
Addressing the gathering, Baradar emphasized the importance of security in a country’s development and expressed gratitude that the security situation, particularly in Kabul, had considerably improved.
He highlighted the efforts of Kabul Municipality in beautifying and organizing the city and underscored the need to complete projects as they would bring numerous benefits to the residents of Kabul and alleviate the issue of overcrowding.
One project that started Thursday was the construction of the north-west connecting road of Kabul, which is projected to be finished and operational within eighteen months.
This road spans 7.5 kilometers in length and boasts a width of 30 meters. The project will cost the municipality an estimated 530 million afghanis.
This road will establish a direct link between the northern provinces of the country and the Kabul-Herat highway, facilitating enhanced connectivity and accessibility.
Business
MoU signed to print new afghani banknotes
An agreement has been signed with foreign companies to print new afghani banknotes, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the acting prime minister’s office the General Director of Da Afghanistan Bank Hedayatullah Badri met with Mawlavi Kabir to discuss central bank matters.
Badri also shared details on steps taken to maintain the value of the afghani and discussed the issue of old banknotes in circulation.
He said a new agreement has been signed with international companies to print banknotes that will meet international standards.
Afghanistan has had limited access to fresh banknotes over the past two years and banknotes in circulation are deteriorating.
Being a largely cash-based economy, a large percentage of notes are torn or held together with cellotape.
In November, a Polish firm delivered Afghani banknotes to Kabul. The contract was for notes valued at 10 billion Afghanis, mostly in small denominations.
Business
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
The first consignment carrying Russian liquified petroleum gas (LPG) reached Pakistan on Tuesday, a day after the South Asian country received the first shipment of Russian crude oil, Pakistan media reported.
A convoy of ten trucks carrying the Russian gas entered Pakistan via Torkham border, media reports stated.
The first consignment went via rail to Uzbekistan and then into Afghanistan in fuel tankers before heading for Pakistan. This is part of a deal agreed by both countries for 110,000 tons of LGP.
On Monday, the first shipment of 45,000 metric tons of Russian oil arrived at the country’s biggest port city, Karachi. Reports stated Pakistan would receive the second ship carrying 55,000 metric tons of Russian oil in the next two weeks.
