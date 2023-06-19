Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2023)

A private company in Herat province is producing almost 300 solar panels per day, each of which has a capacity of providing up to 650 watts of electricity.

The factory officials say the solar panel that they produce is competing with regional companies in terms of quality.

According to them, more than $5 million has been invested in this factory.

“The main goal is that we create jobs and the second goal is that those companies should start operations in the country in which people’s needs are their priority,” said Wahidullah Bromand, the general manager of the solar panel production for the company.

“The devices inside this factory do not exist even in our neighboring countries such as Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan,” said Ghulam Rasool Haidari, in charge of the technical department of the solar production for the company.

“Regarding the quality of the solar panels that we produce, they are produced with a 25-year warranty in accordance with national and international standards,” he said.

This factory has already been able to meet the needs of the Herat market and 19 other provinces.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has repeatedly emphasized the need for people to use domestic products.

As long as we do not bring changes, no one will change our situation, for the growth of industry and economy, Afghanistan’s industry plays a very important role,” said Mohammad Zubair Deen Parwar, head of International Trade Department for MoIC.

Currently, more than two hundred factories are active in Herat Industrial City, and most of these factory owners are trying to supply quality goods to the market.

However, people’s trust reportedly in domestic products has not yet been fully gained.