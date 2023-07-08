World
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
The Dutch government collapsed on Friday after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration, which will trigger new elections in the fall.
The crisis was triggered by a push by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands, which two of his four-party government coalition refused to support, Reuters reported.
“It’s no secret that the coalition partners have differing opinions about immigration policy. Today we unfortunately have to conclude that those differences have become insurmountable. Therefore I will tender the resignation of the entire cabinet to the king,” Rutte said in a televised news conference.
Tensions came to a head this week, when Rutte demanded support for a proposal to limit entrance of children of war refugees who are already in the Netherlands and to make families wait at least two years before they can be united.
Rutte’s coalition will stay on as a caretaker government until a new administration is formed after new elections, a process which in the fractured Dutch political landscape usually takes months.
News agency ANP, citing the national elections committee, said elections would not be held before mid-November.
A caretaker government cannot decide on new policies, but Rutte said it would not affect the country’s support for Ukraine.
The Netherlands already has a one of Europe’s toughest immigration policies but under the pressure of right-wing parties, Rutte had for months been trying to seek ways to further reduce the inflow of asylum seekers.
Asylum applications in the Netherlands jumped by a third last year to over 46,000, and the government has projected they could increase to more than 70,000 this year – topping the previous high of 2015.
Rutte, 56, is the longest-serving government leader in Dutch history and the most senior in the EU after Hungary’s Viktor Orban. He is expected to lead his VVD party again at the next elections.
Rutte’s current coalition, which came to power in January 2022, was his fourth consecutive administration since he became prime minister in October 2010.
World
Man dies after detonating explosive device at court in Ukrainian capital
A man who detonated an explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing “preliminary information.”
Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control at the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital. Two loud noises were heard during the incident, Reuters reported.
Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had “presumably…died from the explosive device”.
Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he wrote: “According to preliminary information, he blew himself up.”
Klymenko identified the suspect as Ihor Humenyuk and said he had been attending a hearing as a suspect in connection with the deaths of four Ukrainian national guardsmen in 2015, read the report.
After the hearing, he said the man had first locked himself into a bathroom and tossed an explosive device at two guards.
Stopped from leaving the building by officers firing into the air, he barricaded himself into another room, Klymenko said. He refused to negotiate with officials and threw another device at the two officers who were injured, Reuters reported.
Klymenko said the man was killed in this altercation. An investigation was proceeding to determine how he had been in possession of explosives in the court.
Police had rushed to the scene after reports of the explosion just after 5 p.m. and ambulances were seen going in and out of the building.
Video footage showed at least one victim being carried out on a stretcher.
In his statements, the minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
World
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a late night news conference.
The suspect, a man believed to be 40-years-old, did not appear to have any connection to the victims, Outlaw said, adding that he had a bullet-proof vest and a police scanner.
A second person was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting, she said. It was unknown whether this person was connected with the shooter, but police believe he returned fire at the shooter, Reuters reported.
There were three guns recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect, she said at the conference.
The ages of the three dead, all males, ranged between 20- and 59-years-old. The fourth male was believed to be between the ages of 16 to 21. The two injured children are two- and 13-years-old. They were in stable condition, Outlaw said.
Details of the July Fourth-eve gun violence were sketchy, but the shooting was reported to have erupted in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, less than two kilometers from the Schuykill River that flows through Pennsylvania’s most populous city.
WPVI video footage from the scene of the shooting showed several police squad cars parked near an intersection, lights flashing in the darkness, with portions of the street cordoned off with yellow and red crime-scene tape.
The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Police said they were still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting.
World
Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead; half of 28 injured were children
A mass shooting early on Sunday at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland, left two people dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, as investigators sought the public’s help in tracking down multiple suspects, police said.
Authorities offered no motive for the gun violence, which erupted at about 12:35 a.m. local time in a courtyard of grass and pavement between a pair of two-story row house structures in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes community, Reuters reported.
The two people slain in the hail of gunfire were identified by police only as an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. As of Sunday afternoon, nine others wounded remained hospitalized, a few of them listed in critical condition, police told reporters.
Among the 28 survivors who were injured were an estimated 14 who were under the age of 18, said Richard Worley, acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, noting that they were still trying to confirm victims’ ages.
Baltimore television station WBAL-TV, an NBC affiliate, reported that ages of those who were injured ranged from 13 to 32.
The shooting likely ranks as Baltimore’s largest single act of gun violence in terms of number of victims dating back to 2014, according to the Baltimore Sun newspaper, citing the earliest data kept by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
The extent of the carnage was notable even for a city that has long grappled with high levels of homicide and other violent crimes.
Worley said police were searching for multiple suspects, and he appealed to the community to come forward with any information or videos that might help investigators identify the perpetrators.
“We know for sure there are more than one. We don’t know how many (suspects),” Worley said.
One resident of the neighborhood, Terry Brown, told the Baltimore Sun said he was standing outside his home when he heard the crackle of gunfire, followed by a stampede of people fleeing in panic for cover.
“It was chaos,” Brown said. “Parents were running around looking for their children, hollering and screaming, and don’t know if their child has a bullet in them.”
Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting a reckless, cowardly act,” and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you.”
The tragedy rattled the city of Baltimore, Maryland’s most populous city, 64 km northeast of Washington D.C., at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, at a time when Americans typically gather for parades, barbecues and fireworks.
Local media reported that hundreds had attended the “Brooklyn Day” block party, which featured pony rides, dancing and refreshments.
One witness interviewed by television station Fox 45 recounted hearing 20 to 30 gunshots.
Television footage of the crime scene on Sunday showed police tape blocking off a grassy area littered with overturned tables, cups, plates, and other trash from the event.
