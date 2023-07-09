World
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
Hundreds of protesters defied a ban on Saturday to march in central Paris against police violence, a week after riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a Parisian suburb.
Police dispersed the crowd from Paris’s huge Place de la Republique, sending several hundred people towards the wide Boulevard Magenta, where they were seen marching peacefully, Reuters reported. Two people were arrested, Paris police said after the demonstration.
The Paris police department said in a decision published on its website that it had banned the planned demonstration, citing a “context of tensions”.
“We still enjoy freedom of expression in France, but freedom of assembly, in particular, is under threat”, said Felix Bouvarel, a health worker who came to the gathering in spite of the ban which he called “shocking.”
Authorities also banned a demonstration in the northern city of Lille on Saturday, while a march in Marseille took place with a changed trajectory, ordered out of the city center.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said this week that more than 3,000 people, mostly teenagers, had been arrested in six nights of riots that ended a week ago. Some 2,500 buildings were damaged, Reuters reported.
The riots were triggered by the June 27 fatal shooting by a police officer of 17-year-old Nahel M at a traffic stop. A police officer is under investigation for voluntary homicide; his lawyer says he did not intend to kill the teen.
Saturday’s demonstration was called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman whose death in police custody in 2016 has been marked by annual protests since. Organizers had sought to move it to central Paris after it was banned in Beaumont-sur-Oise, the Paris suburb where Traore died.
French authorities and politicians including President Emmanuel Macron have denied institutional racism within the country’s law enforcement agencies.
World
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
The Dutch government collapsed on Friday after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration, which will trigger new elections in the fall.
The crisis was triggered by a push by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands, which two of his four-party government coalition refused to support, Reuters reported.
“It’s no secret that the coalition partners have differing opinions about immigration policy. Today we unfortunately have to conclude that those differences have become insurmountable. Therefore I will tender the resignation of the entire cabinet to the king,” Rutte said in a televised news conference.
Tensions came to a head this week, when Rutte demanded support for a proposal to limit entrance of children of war refugees who are already in the Netherlands and to make families wait at least two years before they can be united.
Rutte’s coalition will stay on as a caretaker government until a new administration is formed after new elections, a process which in the fractured Dutch political landscape usually takes months.
News agency ANP, citing the national elections committee, said elections would not be held before mid-November.
A caretaker government cannot decide on new policies, but Rutte said it would not affect the country’s support for Ukraine.
The Netherlands already has a one of Europe’s toughest immigration policies but under the pressure of right-wing parties, Rutte had for months been trying to seek ways to further reduce the inflow of asylum seekers.
Asylum applications in the Netherlands jumped by a third last year to over 46,000, and the government has projected they could increase to more than 70,000 this year – topping the previous high of 2015.
Rutte, 56, is the longest-serving government leader in Dutch history and the most senior in the EU after Hungary’s Viktor Orban. He is expected to lead his VVD party again at the next elections.
Rutte’s current coalition, which came to power in January 2022, was his fourth consecutive administration since he became prime minister in October 2010.
World
Man dies after detonating explosive device at court in Ukrainian capital
A man who detonated an explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing “preliminary information.”
Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control at the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital. Two loud noises were heard during the incident, Reuters reported.
Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had “presumably…died from the explosive device”.
Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he wrote: “According to preliminary information, he blew himself up.”
Klymenko identified the suspect as Ihor Humenyuk and said he had been attending a hearing as a suspect in connection with the deaths of four Ukrainian national guardsmen in 2015, read the report.
After the hearing, he said the man had first locked himself into a bathroom and tossed an explosive device at two guards.
Stopped from leaving the building by officers firing into the air, he barricaded himself into another room, Klymenko said. He refused to negotiate with officials and threw another device at the two officers who were injured, Reuters reported.
Klymenko said the man was killed in this altercation. An investigation was proceeding to determine how he had been in possession of explosives in the court.
Police had rushed to the scene after reports of the explosion just after 5 p.m. and ambulances were seen going in and out of the building.
Video footage showed at least one victim being carried out on a stretcher.
In his statements, the minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
World
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a late night news conference.
The suspect, a man believed to be 40-years-old, did not appear to have any connection to the victims, Outlaw said, adding that he had a bullet-proof vest and a police scanner.
A second person was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting, she said. It was unknown whether this person was connected with the shooter, but police believe he returned fire at the shooter, Reuters reported.
There were three guns recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect, she said at the conference.
The ages of the three dead, all males, ranged between 20- and 59-years-old. The fourth male was believed to be between the ages of 16 to 21. The two injured children are two- and 13-years-old. They were in stable condition, Outlaw said.
Details of the July Fourth-eve gun violence were sketchy, but the shooting was reported to have erupted in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, less than two kilometers from the Schuykill River that flows through Pennsylvania’s most populous city.
WPVI video footage from the scene of the shooting showed several police squad cars parked near an intersection, lights flashing in the darkness, with portions of the street cordoned off with yellow and red crime-scene tape.
The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Police said they were still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting.
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
Pakistan cautiously lauds IEA’s moves to counter terrorism
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
Tahawol: Karzai’s call for lifting restrictions on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar: Pakistan envoy’s remarks over IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Saar: Calls for handing over Afghanistan’s consular in Britain to IEA
Tahawol: UNAMA’s effort to pull Afghanistan out of global isolation
Trending
-
Climate Change4 days ago
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
-
Business5 days ago
Azizi: Afghanistan needs ‘industrial revolution’ to be self-sufficient
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan PM calls on international community to ‘meaningfully engage’ with IEA
-
Business4 days ago
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA a bridge between IEA and the world as ‘isolation not an option’: Potzel
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan returns low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran