EA reassures returning Afghan politicians and military figures of their security
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) new Commission for Contact With Afghan Personalities living in exile was officially launched in Kabul on Saturday and a 15-article work plan was read out.
The head of the IEA’s new commission, Shahabuddin Delawar, said the commission was to facilitate the return to Afghanistan of exiled political and military “personalities.”
On Saturday, he said all returning personalities would enjoy full security.
The commission’s work plan has fifteen clauses, the critical ones being that the property and lives of the politicians who return to the country will be safe.
“It is the obligation of the Islamic Emirate to protect their dignity, their property and their lives and to meet their legitimate demands, and the commission will serve them,” said Delawar.
“So this is what we want from our compatriots, Everyone who returns to, Afghanistan is your home.”
Delawar said that many figures, from many countries including Turkey, Iran and Tajikistan, have contacted the commission about returning.
Regarding contact with former president Ashraf Ghani, Delawar said that there was no need to talk to him.
“No negotiations have taken place with Ashraf Ghani or anyone else, and there is no need for negotiations anymore. Security is maintained all over the country, national sovereignty has been restored, and peace is inter-Afghan, but the system must be strengthened,” he said.
Meanwhile, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the establishment of the commission is the best reference and center for those inside or outside the country.
He also said that Abdullah Abdullah, who is currently living outside the country, will return home. On reported restrictions around former president Hamid Karzai being allowed to travel, Muttaqi said he was not aware of any such decision.
Muttaqi, US special envoys agree to continue engagement over key issues
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of foreign affairs, held a telephone conversation with Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the US Special Representative for Afghan Women, on Saturday where they discussed issues around recent US developments regarding the financial sector, in particular the banking sector.
According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), they also discussed political and humanitarian issues.
Muttaqi told the US envoys there had been progress in Afghanistan’s financial sector, which was a positive step. He also said the IEA had made numerous achievements in a number of areas.
“Security has been established, Daesh has been suppressed and no one has been allowed to use Afghan territory against others,” Muttaqi said.
He also said that despite challenges, the banking system in the country is now active, the Afghani currency has retained its value, the government has been able to pay salaries to its 500,000 former employees and tens of thousands of new employees without discrimination, and the new budget has been approved.
West in turn tweeted after their discussion that he “spoke with Taliban’s (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi this morning. Conveyed unified international opposition to ongoing and expanding restrictions on women and girls’ rights and role in society.
“Girls must be back in school, women free to move and work without restrictions for progress to normalized relations.
“Also discussed economic stabilization to support Afghan people, concerns about terrorist attacks on civilians, and recent dissolution of important institutions,” he said.
“Dialogue will continue in support of Afghan people and our national interests,” West said.
Rina Amiri, meanwhile, shared her concerns and views on women’s education, their right to work and called on the IEA to work on improving the situation for women.
On the other hand, Muttaqi said that Afghan women work in the fields of education, health, passports and other areas.
He said: “A decree has been issued regarding the hijab and Afghan women have no problem with it, another decree on banning drugs has also been issued and implemented.”
Both sides agreed to continue interacting in a bid to resolve key issues.
Norwegian Ambassador to Kabul Ole Lindeman also spoke with Muttaqi and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and developments in humanitarian, health and economic spheres.
According to the foreign ministry, during the meeting the Norwegian ambassador said security in Afghanistan was in the interest of the whole world, adding that bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Norway would play a crucial role in addressing challenges.
Highlighting the favorable security situation in Afghanistan, Muttaqi said that now the door is open for the world to support Afghanistan.
Muttaqi called on all to monitor the situation in Afghanistan closely, and “not judge the new rulers based on propaganda by media and opposition, and assess facts themselves.”
IEA approves committee to regulate, improve and advance Hajj affairs
Enamullah Samangani, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Saturday that cabinet has approved a plan to establish a National Hajj Committee to regulate, improve and advance Hajj-related issues.
Samangani wrote on his Twitter page: “The committee is chaired by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Ministries of Guidance, Hajj and Endowments, Transport and Aviation, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Public Health and Interior ministry, the general directorate of intelligence (GDI), and the chamber of commerce are its members.”
According to Samangani, in order to regulate, improve and advance Hajj affairs in the provinces, a committee chaired by the deputy governor with the participation of delegates from the departments of Hajj and Endowments, airport, police headquarters, intelligence and public health should be established.
UN envoy says Afghanistan’s new rulers have no clear plan for good governance
The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons says the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has an unclear strategy in terms of leading the political and economic situation.
In an interview with CNN, Lyons said the IEA does not have a clear plan for good governance and its economic plan is unclear.
She said she has met separately with the leaders of the new government, but no specific plans have been put forward so far.
“We have tried to find out what their views are on Afghanistan, how they want to develop this country, so far they do not have a clear definition in this regard, so far there is no plan to determine how they want to lead the country, if they have an economic plan, what is that?
“We are still working in separate meetings with the leaders to find out what the plans are for the future and overcoming the problems. We are currently acting as a bridge between Afghanistan and the international community,” said Lyons.
According to her, some leaders of the IEA agree that girls should go to school, but not everyone has yet reached a common decision.
“In my meeting with the leaders of the incumbent government, I found that some of them know that this issue is very important for the international community and they are in favor of reopening schools for girls, but others have the opposite view, a single position has not yet been formed.
“Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are not allowed to go to school,” said Lyons.
At the same time, former President Hamid Karzai has welcomed the IEA’s desire to have good diplomatic relations with the United States and other international countries, but said he hopes the new rulers decide as soon as possible on the reopening of girls’ schools.
“Sirajuddin Haqqani spoke of the government’s willingness to have good diplomatic relations with the United States and the international community which is in the interest of Afghanistan. He [Haqqani] also said that the girls would return to school soon, which I hope would happen as soon as possible,” said Karzai.
Speaking to CNN, Karzai said the issue of hijab was clear. “Afghanistan is an Islamic country and the issue of women’s hijab is very clear in Islam,” he said.
Afghan women already wore hijab, covering the face is not a hijab, covering the face by female media workers who appear on TV is also not a hijab; this is not Afghan culture, he said.
He called on the IEA to scrap the decision that women must cover their faces. On the issue of teenage girls not going to school, Karzai stated that girls need to return to school as soon as possible.
“I denounce it in the strongest words and want the Taliban (IEA) to allow girls to go back to school as soon as possible,” he said.
Karzai also confirmed a recent report by a US watchdog organization that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan led to the military collapse of the republic.
According to Karzai, a number of other issues also contributed to this including, the Doha Agreement, and the more than 3,000 US airstrikes a year.
